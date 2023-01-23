‘They sometimes start before they actually tell you’: Employment lawyer shares 3 signs you might be getting laid off

Losing your job can be an overwhelming experience, leaving you unsure of your next steps and feeling uncertain of your future. However, Craig Levey, an employment lawyer, and partner at Bennett & Belfort P.C. shared some signs that a layoff may be on the horizon, so you can be prepared and take steps to protect yourself.

In a recent TikTok video, posted on Jan. 9 on Craig’s TikTok account (@craigleveyesqon), the lawyer shares, “A layoff often comes out of the blue, but sometimes you can tell that it’s coming based on the actions of your company.” He went on to list three signs that a layoff may be imminent.

“You’ll receive some type of communication from your manager or your supervisor regarding budgetary restraints. Companies will often try to take other measures before they do layoffs so you can sometimes see the writing on the wall as the employee,” Craig says in the video.

He adds that another sign to look out for is when “your supervisor asks you a lot of questions about your day-to-day duties. They want to know what they have to do once they laid you off, so they need these details beforehand.”

The lawyer’s final sign is when an employer “quietly strips you of all your duties and doesn’t ask you to do anything. Because they’re preparing for your layoff, they sometimes start before they actually tell you.”

The video received widespread attention, garnering over 165,000 views as of Monday, with many viewers sharing their own advice and signs of an impending layoff.

One user commented, “Here’s another sign: when they wait to train you for another role but have already begun training some employees. Signs you are part of the layoffs.”

Another viewer added, “Watch for senior leadership jumping ship too especially when there’s many of them in a short period of time.”

A third commenter shared, “It’s about to get worse. First quarter 2023 is going to be especially tough in tech, banking & retail.”

“So tru bestie all this just happened to me,” another user added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Craig Levey via email for comment.