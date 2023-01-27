‘The real question is did they tip’: Uber Eats driver delivers $200 order via bike

Food delivery definitely comes with unique challenges — and particularly if your mode of transportation is via bike, one TikToker proved.

In a recent video viewed more than 12 million times as of Friday, TikTok user @bikedasher chronicles delivering $200 worth of food via Uber Eats while traveling on his bike.

The user says the order entailed 13 sandwiches, two salads, four chips, and two sodas.

“Which I think [this is] going to be more than five bags, but I’m more worried about the sodas than the bags,” @bikedasher says.

In the video, he picks up the food from a mall food court, where he receives about six bags of food and two drinks. After picking up the food, he details how he plans to travel with the items: packing the drinks and bulk of the food in a cooler attached to his bike, and holding the remaining bags on his wrist while bike riding.

Viewers are able to see the trip via a camera that appeared to be on @bikedasher’s head or body. He zips through traffic and sidewalks.

“My bike is barely moving… [and] my hands are getting tired from the weight of the bag,” @bikedasher says while traversing through traffic.

The TikToker claims he was paid $30 and had to travel a mile and a half to deliver the food. He ends up getting the order to its destination, which appears to be an office building, with no hiccups.

“The food got there in one piece and it got there in 10 minutes — W,” @bikedasher says, alluding to the delivery order being a win.

He reveals that Uber Eats gave him the option to take a “no limit order” even if he’s riding a bike. Uber Eats has not returned The Daily Dot’s request for comment.

“They’ll be like, ‘Oh you’re about to get 20 bags right now, so get ready,” @bikedasher says about Uber Eats.

Many of @bikedasher’s videos entail him trying to figure out unique ways to finagle orders while traveling via bike. For some couriers, a big benefit of food delivery has been the freedom that comes with the job. Still, it’s not a job void of its own challenges and problems such as operating amid a changing legal landscape concerning delivery apps, dealing with sometimes minimal tips, and also avoiding injury, especially when delivering via bike. The creator says he took about a month off from doing deliveries recently.

“I think every employee deserves a month off a year, every year, just to have a fresh start again,” @bikedasher says. “I think it’s really important.

Commenters applauded the biker’s ingenuity when it came to dealing with such a large order.

“That’s not take out, that’s catering! Good on you for not canceling but bro I would have,” one commenter said.

“They really made you work for that $30,” another person commented. “You made it seem easy to deliver as well!”

“The real question is did they tip lol,” someone else asked.

@bikedasher responded and said his $30 payment included a $26 tip and $6 for the order.

The Daily Dot reached out to @bikedasher via TikTok comment.