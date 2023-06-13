‘Nation in decline’: Nudity at White House Pride event sparks hysterical fears

Sixteen Hundred Pennsylvania or Sodom and Gomorrah?

That is the question our nation’s leading conservatives are asking themselves after President Joe Biden hosted a Pride event at the White House.

During the event, the White House hung a Pride flag from the columns of its rear portico, which prompted bizarre outrage from some in the far-right who believed it was an act of treason and an insult to the nation’s armed forces. Pride events have become a flashpoint in the right-wing’s anti-LGTBQ movement, as Republicans have sought to demonize the movement.

“The ideological coup is complete,” wrote Ben Shapiro.

Not one American soldier fought and bled for this flag. Not one American taxpayer paid taxes to the government of this flag. Not one law has been passed under a government elected under under this flag. The ideological coup is complete. https://t.co/Sl2pURwID1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 11, 2023

However, that concern was soon eclipsed after a video went viral of an attendee flashing went viral.

“Nation in Decline,” wrote one prominent right-wing influencer.

The video comes from trans TikToker @rosemontoya, who filmed herself meeting President Joe Biden, and held her hands over her breasts while a voiceover asked “Are we topless at the White House?”

I’m not worried about ufos cause if i was an alien and saw this at the white house im turning around



No sign of intelligent life pic.twitter.com/wD4r7hhxPv — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 13, 2023

Some people photoshopped Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris into the image.

Others referenced the biblical destruction of the towns in ancient times that has become synonymous with sin and excess.

“Sodom and Gomorrah,” they wrote.

Sodom and Gomorrah — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) June 13, 2023

“I thought this had to be fake. It was just too [degenerate] even for Biden Whitehouse… but nope… this is where we’re at… disgraceful,” wrote one.

I thought this had to be fake. It was just too degen even for Biden Whitehouse… but nope… this is where we’re at… disgraceful https://t.co/pPHpE0oyfy — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) June 13, 2023

In a TikTok, Montoya responded to the backlash, noting that it’s legal to go topless in D.C. (while nudity is allowed in D.C. and on federal land, it’s unclear if there are regulations unique to the White House) and that they “fully support the free the nipple movement.”

Montoya noted there would not be as much outcry if she identified, as she previously did, as a man.

“All you are doing is that you are affirming I’m a woman,” she said.

Montoya said that she was inspired by her trans masculine friends showing off their mastectomy scars and wanted to join in their joy.

“I had no intention to be vulgar or profane in any way. I was simply living in joy.”