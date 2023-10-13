‘Jesus hating shill’: TP USA rep called out for antisemitic post attacking Ben Shapiro

A TP USA influencer is getting called out for antisemitism on X, as users respond to her criticisms of conservative Jewish pundit Ben Shapiro.

Turning Point USA is a campus conservative organization funded by right-wing foundations and big Republican donors.

As young Republicans have increasingly radicalized, the group has seen its own controversies over racist comments and behavior from staff.

In 2017, The New Yorker reported that TP USA’s national field director texted “I HATE BLACK PEOPLE. Like fuck them all … I hate blacks. End of story,” to another employee.

Morgan Ariel, a TP USA rep according to her X bio, tweeted on Thursday that she’d noticed that Shapiro is “Israel 1st Jesus hating big pharma shill … It’s insane that you are a founder of one of the largest pseudo conservative media companies in America yet it’s more apparent now than ever before that your first interests do not lie here. I hope you find Jesus the time is short.”

The tweet came in response to a post Shapiro made about Shani Louk, an Israeli who was reportedly kidnapped by Hamas from a music festival it attacked on Saturday. A video of an unresponsive Louk in the back of a truck went viral after the attack. Louk’s mother has since claimed to be in touch with people in Gaza who say she’s in the hospital in critical condition.

Ariel made a video on Wednesday commenting on the case.

“I watched conservatives turn into blood thirsty demons from these videos being propagated,” she said, commenting on the pro-Israel stance of many conservative pundits, questioning who they were being controlled by, implying it was Jews.

We have been being told for several days now that Shani Louk was brutally murdered and stripped naked by Hamas and her mother is now coming forward with claims that she is alive in Gaza.



I watched conservatives turn into blood thirsty demons from these videos being propagated.… pic.twitter.com/ia8Pu46O4p — Morgan Ariel (@itsmorganariel) October 10, 2023

“One thing I noticed you didn’t include in this video is the actual video of Shani Louk’s stripped and broken body,” Shapiro replied, accusing her of downplaying the violence. “Fascinating.”

Some X users called out Ariel’s comment about Shapiro being “Israel 1st [and] Jesus hating.”

“These are the sort of anti-Semitic conspiracy theory lunatics over at @TPUSA and the Trump campaign. This is part of why I’ll never vote for Trump or his gang,” said @LateRepublicPol.

If you’re calling out Ivy League college students and colleges for their anti Semitism, you can’t in good faith ignore this. TPUSA needs to address it. https://t.co/TPOZ1RJwfa — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 13, 2023

“.@TPUSA isn’t just a grift for incompetent fools, it’s also a home for antisemitism apparently,” said Jake Cox, who worked on a series of Republican campaigns. “Whether it’s @charliekirk11 or this … person, @itsmorganariel, it’s time to send TPUSA to the trash bin of history.”

On Wednesday, TP USA President Charlie Kirk had the writer Steven Sailer on his show to defend racial stereotypes and talk about Black crime. Sailer writes for VDare, an anti-immigrant and white nationalist blog, and defends eugenics.

Kirk introduced Sailer as “one of the most talented noticers in the country.”

Use of the word “noticing” is often “used by antisemitic trolls online in the past to attack and push conspiracy theories about Jewish people,” reported Media Matters.