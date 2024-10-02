Walz ignores calls to clarify his ‘friends with school shooters’ comment

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) is seemingly refusing to explain why he said he was “friends with school shooters” during Tuesday evening’s vice presidential debate.

Walz made the remark while responding to a question about how to address the issue of school shootings, but did not explain whether the comment was intentional or if he merely misspoke.

Following the debate, reporters asked Walz to clarify the remark while visiting a pizza shop in Manhattan alongside his wife Gwen. Walz failed to answer.

“Can you clarify what you meant when you said you befriended school shooters?” one journalist inquired.

Gov. Tim Walz told reporters he thinks “it was a good debate” while ordering pizza with his wife at Justino’s Pizzeria in New York.



“I think it was a good debate. The public got to see a contrast, and I think the ending sums it up. The democracy issue is important.” @Tim_Walz… pic.twitter.com/DzMHFgqoAb — Ebony Davis (@ebonyjdavis) October 2, 2024

Walz’s refusal to answer only added fuel to the fire, leading to even more speculation.

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer used the opportunity to frame Walz as a “sociopath.”

“Brutal,” she said. “The guy is a total sociopath.”

Wow! After the Vice Presidential debate tonight, someone asked @Tim_Walz



“Can you clarify what you meant when you said you became friends with school shooters?”



Brutal. The guy is a total sociopath. pic.twitter.com/y0hHdcOy0M — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 2, 2024

A Texas-based gun rights organization highlighted the video as well, in an apparent attempt to cast Walz as potentially sympathetic to school shooters.

“Walz ignores reporters asking him to clarify his ‘friends with school shooters’ comments,” @TXGunRights said.

Walz ignores reporters asking him to clarify his “friends with school shooters” comments 🤔 pic.twitter.com/X5wOKRRHCc — Texas Gun Rights (@TXGunRights) October 2, 2024

The Trump campaign also wasted no time sharing the clip across social media.

“Can you clarify what you meant when you said you befriended school shooters?”



“Why did you say you were in Hong Kong when reports say you weren’t?”



WALZ: *ignores* pic.twitter.com/WYORws3fGx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 2, 2024

Over on Truth Social, Trump pointed to the remark as evidence of Walz’s inability to lead.

“Did Tampon Tim just say he has ‘become friends with school shooters,” Trump wrote. “He isn’t even qualified to be governor, let alone Vice President. Walz and Kamala do not have what it takes!”

But many are arguing that placing the quote in context helps explain what Walz may have actually meant.

Walz’s full quote reads, “I met in that office with Sandy Hook parents. I’ve become friends with school shooters, I’ve seen it.”

Walz is believed to have been referring to the parents of school shooting victims, who he has repeatedly cited over the years as helping change his views on gun control.

“Look, the NRA, I was an NRA guy for a long time,” Walz continued during the debate. “They used to teach gun safety. I am of an age where my shotgun was in my car so I could pheasant hunt after football practice.”

The governor also noted that his son Gus witnessed a shooting, making the issue hit close to home.

“I got a 17-year-old and he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball,” Walz added. “Those things don’t leave you.”

Nevertheless, Walz’s decision to ignore the remark instead of providing clarification seems to be bringing more attention to the issue.

