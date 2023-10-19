‘keep her name out of your fake and inhumane narrative’: Swifties go ballistic after Israel cheekily tags Taylor Swift in post about bodyguard joining IDF

Social media is in an uproar after Israel tagged pop star Taylor Swift in a post about her bodyguard choosing to fight in the current conflict.

The bodyguard, who worked for Swift as part of her Eras Tour, garnered attention earlier this year after video of him protecting the singer went viral. But now, the bodyguard, who asked to remain anonymous, is receiving renewed attention after being praised by Israel.

“Taylor Swift’s #ErasTour body guard returned home to fight for his country,” Israel’s X account wrote. “Hey @taylorswift13, we promise you’ll never find another like him.”

Given the intense political debate over the conflict, Israel’s lighthearted post has proven contentious.

A fan account on X known as @swifferstruggle responded to Israel’s remark by accusing the nation of downplaying the plight of Palestinians.

“how vile do you have to be to tweet like taylor nation about a literal genocide happening to gain sympathy points based on blatant lies?!” they wrote. “keep her name out of your fake and inhumane narrative.”

Others argued that the bodyguard wasn’t personally hired by Swift and was instead working for a stadium in which the singer performed at, making the connection to the pop star smaller than portrayed.

“Leave Taylor out of this,” another said.

Others pointed to Swift’s website, which they said uses the term Palestinian Territory instead of Israel. Examination of the website, however, shows that Swift does use both.

taylor swift is not on your side 🤞 https://t.co/2xq7L2VTFq pic.twitter.com/47xUjxu47Y — 𝘽 (@boulevardswft) October 19, 2023

In remarks on Sunday to Israeli journalist Eran Swisa, the bodyguard said that despite his amazing job, great friends, and family in the U.S., he felt compelled to travel home after Hamas carried out its surprise attack.

“I didn’t HAVE to come here… But I could not stand on the sidelines while families are being slaughtered and burned alive in their homes!!! Just for being Jewish or for being Israelis… While one side is protecting babies, kids and the elderly, the other side is using those as human shields!!!” he said. “It’ll be an insult to animals worldwide to call them ‘animals’ but those are not human beings. Don’t stand on the sidelines and say nothing… Stand with Israel, stand with HUMANITY!!!!! Don’t be on the wrong side of history!!”

Nevertheless, Swift’s supporters appear much more concerned about Israel’s use of the singer’s name than they do of the bodyguard’s personal views.

Something so dystopian about an official state account tweeting all blasé and goofy like a stan account in the midst of such a great atrocity for PR points. https://t.co/FQq3UNzcXG — Umir (@umirf1) October 19, 2023

Despite the uproar and Swift’s previous forays into the political realm, the pop star has not commented on the situation in Israel and Palestine.