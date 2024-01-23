Man asks Nikki Haley to marry him at rally, gets booted after revealing he’s a Trump backer

A man asked 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley if she’d marry him at a New Hampshire rally last night. When he revealed that he planned to vote for former President Donald Trump, she told him to leave.

While speaking at a campaign event in Salem, New Hampshire on Monday night, Haley, the former South Carolina governor, fielded an unusual request from an attendee: “Will you marry me?” he asked.

“Are you gonna vote for me?” Haley responded, laughing. When the heckler revealed that he’d be voting for Trump, Haley’s crowd booed him and she said “get outta here.”

A clip of the interaction was originally posted on Monday night by Town Hall, a conservative media site.

"Nikki! Will you marry me?"



Nikki Haley: "Are you gonna vote for me?"



"I'm voting for Trump…"



"Oh. Get out of here!" pic.twitter.com/q2EzO6UEcx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2024

Many responses to the initial posting of the video accused Haley of exchanging sexual favors for votes and referenced decade-old rumors that she’s cheated on her husband, Michael. In 2010, during Haley’s gubernatorial campaign, two men claimed they’d slept with Haley while she was married.

She vehemently denied both alleged affairs—but almost 15 years later the stories are being leveraged against her by Trump supporters. Haley and Michael are still married.

The interaction has made the rounds on social media and has even been noticed by the Trump campaign: Donald Trump Jr. posted a screenshot referencing the incident on Truth Social with the caption “hahahahahahahahahaha.”

The New Hampshire presidential primary elections are on Tuesday. Haley has been campaigning in the state for almost a year, though she trails Trump in recent polls. However, she is expecting a bump given in recent days, other candidates have dropped out of the race, turning it into a one-on-one race between her and Trump.