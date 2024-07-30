GOP operatives desperately hunt for a new Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden was a bonanza for conservative media for years. From the eponymous laptop leak showing him with guns, drugs, and prostitutes in 2020 to the Republican-led investigations into his business dealings to his felony gun conviction, Hunter was a perfect foil for Republicans who believed his father, President Joe Biden, was equally depraved and corrupt.

But that’s all Joever now that the elder Biden is out of the race. Conservative media personalities are instead scrambling to find the next reliable target of presidential filial outrage.

While the presidential ticket isn’t entirely in focus yet, the Democratic Party’s likely nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris is courting running mates, meaning some potential targets are coming into focus.

Last week, far-right Trump attack dog Laura Loomer tried one line as speculation swirled that Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) was a strong contender to join the ticket. With impeccable bona fides as a shuttle astronaut, Kelly is a strategic choice in an important battleground state with a squeaky-clean image.

But according to Laura Loomer, a far-right pro-Trump social media attack dog, his daughter’s Instagram posts should take him out of the running.

“His daughter … could be Hunter Biden 2.0, and the Senator is well aware of it,” Loomer said in a post on X sharing stories allegedly from Kelly’s daughter’s Instagram back in 2020, including one captioned “Pussy molly weed” over a video which pans from a bag of a crushed up white substance to a bag of weed to a surprised looking black cat.

Loomer also shared an alleged Instagram story showing a text exchange between her and her dad where it looked like her dad knew about some of her posts and wasn’t too pleased.

“Been busy today. Got 1 call and 2 emails about your Instagram account,” Mark Kelly allegedly wrote in the text. “I’m not interested in looking but I suspect what you posted would not be in anyone’s best interest. At least not yours or mine.”

“No my Instagram is fine,” she replied. “Check for yourself.”

“I’ll pass,” Mark Kelly texted back.

“How can Senator Mark Kelly be considered as a top VP candidate pick for @KamalaHarris at the top of the Democrat ticket, and how can he continue being the Senator of Arizona when he has zero regard for how his daughter’s promotion of recreational drug use impacts Arizona?” Loomer posted breathlessly.

“Senator Kelly and his daughter need to be investigated. I will happily turn over this video evidence to the proper authorities in Arizona,” Loomer added. “We cannot have a VP candidate who allows his child to live by one set of rules, while Arizona voters and Americans in general live by another set of rules.”

Claire Kelly’s accounts quickly went down on Instagram and X, with conservatives jumping on Loomer’s post to make the Hunter Biden connection.

“What is up with the Hunter Biden School of Filmmaking? Why on earth do people record themselves doing illegal things?” asked @JG_CSTT.

“Why do all these democrats raise degenerate drug and sex addicted children???” added @TammieMcDonal17.

Now, Loomer is also training her sights on Kamala Harris’ step-daughter Ella Emhoff.

Emhoff, a model and artist living in Brooklyn, signed with UTA in June. She’s the daughter of Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, who Kamala has been with for over 10 years.

“This is @KamalaHarris’s step daughter Ella Emhoff,” posted Loomer on Friday over pictures Emhoff posted posing with some of her custom knitwear.

“Looks like a typical commie,” replied @Obielicious.

Other posters accused Emhoff of “raising money for Hamas,” a reference to a call she made then deleted on Instagram in March asking her followers to donate to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Israel accused the humanitarian organization of participating in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, a charge it denies.

Other posters compared Emhoff to Trump’s son Barron, contrasting his clean-cut, suited look to her hipster get-ups.

“parenting matters!” posted @BrownEyeGirl_45.

“Looks like Kamala did about as good a job raising her daughter as she did securing the border,” posted @jimomics.

But other posters pushed back on the criticisms, calling them shallow and nasty.

“Why? Because she crochets, and is modeling her stuff? You people are sick,” replied @RatedArrrrrr to @jimomics.

“one is clean cut looks like they’re at a public function and the other is taking a selfie wearing something colorful and looks good?” added @OG_shakespeare in response to the post comparing Emhoff to Barron Trump. “Didn’t know we can decipher parenting through photos but go off I guess.”

