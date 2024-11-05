Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden admits he wants to use liberal boys for pleasure after confusion over ‘concubine’ post

Ex-Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill is doubling down after proclaiming that he’d keep boys who support Vice President Kamala Harris as his “concubines.”

O’Neill, known best for claiming to have shot and killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, left X users confused on Monday after lashing out at a group of men who endorsed Harris.

“You’re not men. You’re boys,” O’Neill wrote. “If there was no social media, you would be my concubines.”

You’re not men. You’re boys. If there was no social media, you would be my concubines. https://t.co/EUwCiB4o1b — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) November 4, 2024

A concubine, for the record, is defined as a woman who lives with a man and is kept in a subservient state, often for the purpose of sex.

O’Neill’s remark was met with widespread confusion and a significant backlash from those who questioned if he knew what the word implied.

Yet O’Neill cleared up the confusion not long after by resharing the original post.

“I wanted to re-post this for the communists who missed it…” he said.

I wanted to re-post this for the communists who missed it… https://t.co/zqHD6OCqv0 — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) November 4, 2024

But that wasn’t all. O’Neill followed up by sharing the picture of the young men once again, which was first shared by popular TikToker and progressive activist Harry Sisson.

“Oh, Puddin!!” O’Neill said, but later deleted. “You’re so sweet…”

O’Neill even went as far as to tell one critic, known on X as “Jake,” that men like him would be used for “sex and food” after Jake suggested the ex-SEAL was unaware of what he’d said.

“No Jake,” O’Neill responded. “I’m telling you exactly what Betas like you will be used for: sex and food. Mostly food.”

O’Neill appears to have deleted that remark as well.

Jake responded with a screenshot of the comment nevertheless, noting that O’Neill’s remarks had gone from not just sex slavery but to cannibalism as well.

“The guy that shot Osama bin Laden is an advocate for male sex slaves and declared himself a cannibal too,” he said.

The guy that shot Osama Bin Laden is an advocate for male sex slaves and declared himself a cannibal too https://t.co/6hlef2O2sw — Jake (@icyjake) November 4, 2024

The deleted post only amplified O’Neill’s bizarre remarks, leading to an influx of sarcastic responses from amused users on X.

“Please don’t let all this craziness distract you from the fact that there is Trump supporter on Seal Team Six who wants a harem of twinks born and bred to be fucked and sucked by great warriors like the age of Sparta during antiquity,” user @Jet_Minit1 said.

Please don’t let all this craziness distract you from the fact that there is Trump supporter on Seal Team Six who wants a harem of twinks born and bred to be fucked and sucked by great warriors like the age of Sparta during antiquity — Jet (@Jet_Limit1) November 5, 2024

The Daily Dot reached out to Sisson, whose picture inspired O’Neill’s commentary but did not receive a reply. Dean Withers, another TikToker featured in the photo, did not respond either.

