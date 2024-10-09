‘Saying it every way he can’: MAGA convinced Biden is shading Harris, about to endorse Trump

Some fans of President Donald Trump are convinced an endorsement from ex-rival President Joe Biden is imminent.

The highly unlikely scenario is being promoted due to reports and instances of Biden appearing to split from Vice President Kamala Harris in recent days.

The most frequently cited example is Biden’s praise of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) hurricane response—which stands in contrast to Harris, who called the governor’s response “utterly irresponsible” and “selfish.”

“The governor of Florida has been cooperative,” Biden told reporters, adding that he told DeSantis he is “doing a great job” and gave him his personal phone number.

Biden’s remarks come in the wake of Harris and DeSantis trading barbs after the vice president claimed the governor refused to take her call ahead of the hurricane. DeSantis denied receiving a call from Harris, telling reporters on Monday that “they didn’t call me.”

“Joe does not like Kamala,” commented one person under a post highlighting the difference in response.

“Joe Biden is going to endorse Trump any day now,” concluded someone else.

One right-wing influencer weighed in on the contrasting remarks about DeSantis, writing: “Joe Biden is saying it every way he can except for just endorsing Trump, but he absolutely despises Kamala Harris.”

At the debate, Trump also hammered on the alleged discord, also saying that Biden hates Harris.

“we are days away from Biden endorsing Trump for sure,” remarked another X user.

“Sleepy Joe has finally woken up!” joked someone else.

Adding to the endorsement rumor mill are posts from another right-wing influencer, who alleged that there was a physical confrontation between staffers for First Lady Jill Biden and Harris staffers over accusations the vice president was being deliberately undermined.

“Bidens for Trump!” quipped one person of the allegation.

“Joe should just come out and endorse Trump at this stage,” replied someone else. “His final fuck off for the coup against him.”

Biden has already endorsed Harris, writing the same day he dropped out that Harris has his “full support and endorsement.”

But some Trump fans are holding out hope that the tide is changing.

“It’s 2024. That’s basically the tamest thing that could happen,” joked one person of the Biden-Trump endorsement hypothetical.

“I think Dr. Jill hates Kamala enough to get the Big Guy to do it!” said someone else.

A similar dream was cooked up in the wake of Biden donning a Trump cap for a moment last month.

But considering Jill Biden is set to hit the campaign trail with Harris later this week, the rumors of Biden publicly flipping on Harris are likely to remain just that.

