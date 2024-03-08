jerry nadler

‘A vibe’: Jerry Nadler barely awake, scrolling his phone, is the most relatable State of the Union meme

Just like the rest of us.

Photo of Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

Tech

Posted on Mar 7, 2024   Updated on Mar 7, 2024, 8:55 pm CST

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) was doing what we all were doing while waiting for President Joe Biden to start his State of the Union speech: scrolling on his phone, barely awake.

And a screenshot of Nadler became an instant meme before the festivities even began.

Nadler represents central Manhattan and has been a member of the House of Representatives since 1992.

In Body Image

Many found the image of Nadler relatable, hilarious, and appropriate, given Biden didn’t even make it to the podium until 8:25pm CT.

“Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler is a vibe tonight,” former RNC communications professional Steve Guest tweeted.

“9:09 PM and Jerry Nadler’s already asleep,” Gibbs Calhoun tweeted.

“Jerry Nadler bursting with anticipation,” @weRessential tweeted.

Others made fun of Nadler and spectated on what was on his phone screen.

“What do you think pant-over-nipples weirdo Jerry Nadler is looking up on his phone?” @dschoplesisback tweeted, referencing a 2019 photo of Nadler with his pants pulled very high up on his torso.

“Seriously,” right-wing activist tweeted at the time, “where do you even get pants like this?”

And some took an opportunity to take a jab at Nadler’s age.

“God help this country with dudes like this, STILL getting elected!!” Brian Reinert tweeted. “#StateOfDementia.”

*First Published: Mar 7, 2024, 8:54 pm CST

