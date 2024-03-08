‘A vibe’: Jerry Nadler barely awake, scrolling his phone, is the most relatable State of the Union meme

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) was doing what we all were doing while waiting for President Joe Biden to start his State of the Union speech: scrolling on his phone, barely awake.

And a screenshot of Nadler became an instant meme before the festivities even began.

Nadler represents central Manhattan and has been a member of the House of Representatives since 1992.

Many found the image of Nadler relatable, hilarious, and appropriate, given Biden didn’t even make it to the podium until 8:25pm CT.

Doing digital at big events like pic.twitter.com/j6HWzr1Noj — organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) March 8, 2024

“Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler is a vibe tonight,” former RNC communications professional Steve Guest tweeted.

Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler is a vibe tonight: pic.twitter.com/VORt6jMSsx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 8, 2024

“9:09 PM and Jerry Nadler’s already asleep,” Gibbs Calhoun tweeted.

“Jerry Nadler bursting with anticipation,” @weRessential tweeted.

Others made fun of Nadler and spectated on what was on his phone screen.

“What do you think pant-over-nipples weirdo Jerry Nadler is looking up on his phone?” @dschoplesisback tweeted, referencing a 2019 photo of Nadler with his pants pulled very high up on his torso.

“Seriously,” right-wing activist tweeted at the time, “where do you even get pants like this?”

Seriously where do you even get pants like this? pic.twitter.com/rZEsOEc57D — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 21, 2019

And some took an opportunity to take a jab at Nadler’s age.

“God help this country with dudes like this, STILL getting elected!!” Brian Reinert tweeted. “#StateOfDementia.”