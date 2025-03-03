As some federal agencies continue to direct employees to disregard Elon Musk’s demand that employees provide five bullet points summarizing what they achieved in a week, the Department of Homeland Security hatched a different plan.

“Provide approximately five bullet points summarizing your key accomplishments from last week,” the department directed its employees on Saturday.

But it broke from Musk’s request that such a summary be sent to the Office of Personnel Management, which has been described as “ground zero” for Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) drastic personnel cutting measures.

According to an internal memo obtained by the Daily Dot, Homeland Security is instead directing employees to utilize an internal email—accountability@hq.dhs.gov.

“As part of our internal accountability and reporting efforts, we are implementing a structured process for employees to submit a brief summary of their key accomplishments from the previous week,” the memo stated. “This exercise aligns with and supplements the intent of the Office of Personnel Management’s (OPM) recent guidance while remaining internal to DHS, given our national security responsibilities.”

The agency said that employees have until Monday at 11:59pm ET to send their summaries.

“This process will help ensure alignment with agency priorities and support ongoing performance tracking,” it concluded.

The memo came shortly after Musk’s team sent a second email again requesting a five bullet point summary, despite backlash and legal challenges to the initial email.

Musk has countered by stating that compliance with the email is voluntary, though he also previously threatened that a lack of response would be interpreted as a resignation.

Homeland Security’s move is notable because it breaks from how other agencies with national security concerns responded to the guidance.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel, for example, told his agency to disregard Musk’s first email entirely.

“The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures,” Patel wrote after the first OPM request. “When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses.”

The State Department likewise told its employees not to respond to the OPM email request.

The Department of Defense initially similarly instructed employees to ignore the request, though Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently revised that policy in a memo. Now, those employees are being told to respond with a five bullet point summary to an email that they will receive on Monday.

Reports of Homeland Security’s new guidance are already drawing the same response OPM’s original announcement sparked.

On Reddit, one user posted the new email address without information from the memo. The user simply titled the post: “Have fun with this. Got the email dhs is using to respond to opm with.”

“Spam the shit out of this,” the user encouraged, echoing calls from critics to flood the OPM email address.

“everyone should email them in solidarity,” concurred an X user separately.

It’s unclear exactly how the Department of Homeland Security plans to review the submissions. Responses to OPM’s email are expected to be analyzed via artificial intelligence.

