Haitian non-profit files charges calling for Trump, Vance’s arrest

Today, the executive director of a Haitian non-profit group, Guerline Jozef, filed criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) for making false claims about the Haitian population in Springfield, Ohio. In its wake, many Republicans are coming for Jozef and the group, Haitian Bridge Alliance (HBA), online.

Jozef was able to file the charges thanks to R.C. 2935.09(D), an Ohio law that allows private citizens to charge others with crimes committed, which are then affirmed or denied by a state court. If the charges are affirmed, Jozef asked in her affidavit to have both Trump and Vance arrested.

Over the last month, both Trump and Vance made racist, harmful claims about the Haitian population in Springfield, alleging that they eat pets and wildlife. And their statements have had consequences: Over 30 bomb threats targeting Springfield cropped up in response to the rumors. The governor of Ohio later said the threats stemmed from overseas actors.

Multiple news sources have reported that the animal claims are false, including the Daily Dot: An investigation last week revealed that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources received only two reports of people taking wildlife from Springfield parks in the last six months.

Vance admitted the claims he made were false, too: He said if he had to “make up stories” to get public attention, then “that’s what [he’s] going to do.”

Jozef’s affidavit charges Trump and Vance with making false claims, aggravated menacing, telecommunications harassment, and disrupting public services.

“The Haitan Bridge Alliance and Ms. Jozef respectfully request that this Court make

independent findings of probable cause based on the facts presented,” Jozef’s affidavit reads, “and issue warrants for Trump’s and Vance’s arrests.”

Though Jozef and HBA immediately received an outpouring of support for the affidavit, they also got hit with backlash from Republicans.

“Immigrants have become way too entitled,” conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer tweeted about the affidavit. “Illegal aliens shouldn’t be allowed to participate in our justice system.”

The term “illegal alien” is frequently used by Republicans to describe undocumented immigrants, which Jozef is not. She is an American citizen.

🚨The Haitian nonprofit known as the Haitian Bridge Alliance has filed criminal charges against President Donald Trump and JD Vance for saying the Haitian migrant invaders in Springfield, Ohio are eating the dogs and cats.



Immigrants have become way too entitled.



Illegal… pic.twitter.com/LMKU7sZfF2 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 24, 2024

“We should treat Haitian Bridge as an invasion force and traitors,” another X user tweeted.

“Trump can file a criminal complaint against you for interference in the election. By state law that is a serious offense,” an X user tweeted in response to a post from HBA. “You want to try to help Kamala Harris by interfering in the election then you will go to jail.”

Some even encouraged harassment of the non-profit.

“THIS IS HOW THIS 503 C-1 is spending tax dollars to file criminal charges against @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance,” one X user tweeted, alongside the non-profit’s phone number. “Call them to express your displeasure with their actions.”

And others theorized that the legal action is part of a larger scheme by Democrats: One X user noted that Jozef’s lawyer, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Subodh Chandra, was “commended by Robert Mueller,” as detailed on Chandra’s firm’s website. Mueller, a former FBI director, investigated Trump for election interference during the 2016 race as special counsel.

“Letting private parties actually file charges is a recipe for abuse, but beyond that, Haitian Bridge Alliance fits a smell pattern,” one X user tweeted. “Their law firm, Chandra? Robert Mueller is one of the principals? Say it ain’t so !!!”

Mueller is not a principal at the firm. His name is mentioned as having commended Chandra.

