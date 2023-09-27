‘That’s not a thing that happens’: Fox News reporter humiliated by Seattle residents during segment pushing crime concerns

A Fox News broadcast discussing crime in Seattle has gone viral after a reporter for the conservative outlet was ruthlessly mocked by the city’s residents.

While airing the report, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro referred to Seattle as a “progressive hellscape” before bemoaning the fact that locals didn’t believe the city was “spiraling out of control.”

Fox News tried to do a bunch of scary man-on-the-street interviews about crime. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/49PVjwgFBB — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) September 26, 2023

The first resident to be interviewed denied ever seeing any crime in Seattle when asked about the state of the city.

“I’ve never seen any of it,” the man said. “I’ve seen fun and laughter and laughter and fun.”

Yet the second resident to be interviewed stole the show by repeatedly pushing back on the reporter’s assertions.

“People they’re getting robbed out here, carjacked…” the reporter said.

“Are they? I’ve never heard of anyone getting robbed,” the woman said. “That’s not a thing that happens on this street. People don’t just come up and try to rob people on this street. Do you walk around every day like, ‘someone’s going to rob me’ every second?”

The reporter shot back by stating that Seattle had previously decriminalized drug use and then recently criminalized it again, a fact that highlighted the failure of progressive policies.

In reality, controlled substances have always been illegal, although a recent law change has sought to encourage prosecutors to push offenders toward treatment as opposed to jail time.

“Oh my God, who are you getting these facts from?” the woman asked. “You’re from New York, apparently. You’re listening to the wrong people.”

After stating that he had seen some people using drugs in the city while sitting in a car, the reporter was mocked even further.

“Oh no, you were in a car! Oh no! They were hurting you so bad! Oh no!” the woman replied.

The video has since garnered close to 18 million views in one post on X alone.

Many were shocked at the fact that Fox News would even choose to air the report.

“Someone explain to me why Fox News would air this, knowing that it completely refutes their point,” another user wrote.

Someone explain to my why Fox News would air this, knowing that it completely refutes their point. https://t.co/5oDHQStyjm — Knowing Better (@KnowingBetterYT) September 26, 2023

These fine Americans in the "progressive hellscape" of Seattle are having a lot of fun mocking this Fox reporter to his face. https://t.co/3AsccTigfC — Katie Puckrik (@KatiePuckrik) September 26, 2023

Pirro, it seemed, may have been trying to save it, by claiming the city’s residents were delusional.

Others who claimed to have visited Seattle likewise stated that they had never run into any issues.

“Was up there this summer for a conference. Was told not to go into downtown Seattle because it was ‘like a zombie movie,'” one user replied. “Went anyway, had a great time, didn’t get accosted or offered drugs even once.”

But most simply praised the woman in the green jacket for her commentary.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” another added. “This one wears a green jacket.”