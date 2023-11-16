‘Hot garbage’: Elon Musk’s fanboys despise his ‘rusty, natsy’ $150 Tesla CyberBeer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is facing backlash following the release of a $150 “CyberBeer” that at least one of his supporters has described as “hot garbage.”

In a post on Wednesday, X user Brian Stone shared photographs of the collectible drink that appeared to show rust on the lid. Not only that, Stone argued that the beer was outright “nasty.”

“Tesla Cyberbeer is hot garbage,” Stone wrote. “Not only is the lid RUSTED but the beer is also nasty. This was a miss @elonmusk.”

Tesla Cyberbeer is hot garbage. Not only is the lid RUSTED but the beer is also nasty. This was a miss @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Gb9u8YOc7X — Brian Stone (@briandstone__) November 15, 2023

Tesla began offering the limited edition product, which comes with two beers and two ceramic steins designed to resemble the shape of the CyberTruck, last month on its website.

The 11-ounce drink, described as a “Helles Lager” with hints of herb, spice, tea, and citrus, has since sold out.

But ever since Musk’s biggest supporters began receiving their beers, complaints have been rolling in across social media.

Jeremy Judkins, another X user and vocal Tesla fan, also criticized the beverage.

“Why does the Tesla CyberBeer feel like something I’m gonna get alcohol poisoning from,” he said.

Why does the Tesla CyberBeer feel like something I’m gonna get alcohol poisoning from. pic.twitter.com/7FgRrmGtJm — Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins_) November 15, 2023

A third purchaser also noted the presence of rust, questioning whether the beer was even safe to drink.

“Cheers to everyone that celebrates daylight savings (DST),” one user wrote earlier this month. “Should you drink the rust from the Tesla CyberBeer top?”

Cheers to everyone that celebrates daylight savings (DST).



Should you drink the rust from the Tesla CyberBeer top? pic.twitter.com/2GEmFxyaBW — Ɖ𝕓𝕝ℂ𝕒𝕡ℂ𝕣𝕚𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕟 (@dblcapcrimpin) November 5, 2023

The collectible product did receive at least some praise for its packaging and appearance. But most of the discussion on the beer came from Musk’s detractors.

“Tesla Cyberbeer is just Gamer Girl Bathwater for even more horrifically maladjusted individuals,” one user wrote.

The alcohol, according to Tesla, was brewed by Buzzrock Brewing in California. As reported by Futurism, the CyberBeer nevertheless currently has a 3.7 out of 4 star rating on the beer-ranking website Untappd.

“Sweet and malty, with an odd but not bad aftertaste. Weird,” one reviewer wrote.

Despite the pushback, it does not appear as if Musk has weighed in on the controversy.