OJ Simpson, a football star notorious for being accused then acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, died of cancer today. Caitlyn Jenner, who knew Simpson through her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, tweeted “good riddance” about Simpson’s death.

The internet, widely convinced that Simpson was guilty of murdering his ex and another man, Ron Goldman, chose to remind Jenner that she had her own issues with deaths.

On Thursday, Jenner tweeted about Simpson’s death, using the hashtag #OJSimpson.

“Good riddance,” she wrote.

Many replies to her tweet reference to a 2015 car accident where Jenner rear-ended Kim Howe, who was then pushed into traffic. Another car crashed into Howe, killing her. Jenner was not charged with vehicular manslaughter and settled with the families of all the drivers affected by the accident, including Howe’s.

The Austin American-Statesman, which investigated claims of disinformation surrounding the car accident, reported Jenner was “apologetic for the event and called it a terrible accident.”

“Rest in peace to Kim Howe,” an X user responded to Jenner, “the woman killed in a multi-car crash caused by Caitlyn Jenner.”

“Didn’t you kill someone, too?” another person wrote.

Others brought up Jenner’s connection to Simpson and tweeted old photos of the two of them together. Jenner’s wife, Kris, was formerly married to Robert Kardashian, who was a friend of Simpson and represented him in the murder trial. The couple’s children later became famous reality TV stars.

“Yall was homies,” an X user responded to Jenner’s tweet, sharing a picture of Simpson and Jenner.

Other responses to Jenner’s tweet were transphobic: A viral tweet referred to her as Mrs. Doubtfire, a character from the 1993 movie of the same name. The character is a man dressed up as a woman, and Jenner is transgender.

In response, the author of the Mrs. Doubtfire tweet and Jenner received joint backlash.

“Caitlyn Jenner is a fucking horrible person & deserves all critique,” an X user tweeted. “You don’t gotta dead name her to make a point. Now YOU are the horrible person.”

