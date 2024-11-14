MAGA fans think they’ve defeated the final boss of wokeness: pronouns in AOC’s bio

Right-wingers online are cheering the destruction of what they believe to be the final boss of wokeness: Pronouns in bio.

The final battle was waged last week when President-elect Donald Trump won victory. As some conservatives explain it, the exemplar of left-wing ideology, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), in the act of submissive fealty, pulled “she/her” from her X profile.

There’s just one big problem with the burgeoning theory.

Conservatives claim victory over AOC’s pronouns

“JUST IN,” boomed the right-wing account Libs of TikTok, trumpeting the news as though it were the second coming. “AOC removed her pronouns from her bio.”

JUST IN: AOC removed her pronouns from her bio pic.twitter.com/yVDlmJ7tbO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 14, 2024

Conservatives online dubbed it a complete capitulation to their worldview.

“Heads up, @AOC removed the pronouns from her bio Lmaoooooooo. Total Surrender” wrote the user Comfortably Smug.

“This election killed the woke era,” boasted another user.

In the wake of Trump’s victory—as well as winning majorities in both the House and Senate—the online right post-facto declared the election a referendum on wokeness.

“What we saw with this election result is that mindset getting crushed,” declared Piers Morgan.

“Cultural victory,” wrote @autismcapital.

“AOC, once the face of ‘woke’ culture, has dropped her pronouns—a clear sign that the ‘woke’ movement is on its last legs,” one wrote.

Centrists haven’t helped the matter, with popular pundits like Matt Yglesias saying the Democrats’ path back to popularity requires the party to assert that “biological sex” is not a social construct.

Others, though, attributed AOC’s decision to remove her pronouns as an attempt to reengage with the Hispanic community, claiming that they left Democrats over “gender ideology.

“If you’re wondering why AOC ditched her pronouns in her bio, it might have something to do with the massive exodus from the Democrat Party by Hispanic voters. Many have conservative values and aren’t thrilled with gender ideology,” wrote a poster.

The claim is entirely false

Conservative voters have long decreed the use of pronouns, deeming it a radical intrusion on their right to determine another’s sex and refer to them as they please. To them, it’s symptomatic of a worldview they believe is too tolerant of LGBTQ rights.

But, whatever their issue is with basic pronouns, their analysis is entirely off base.

AOC removed her pronouns in her X bio well before the 2024 election. On the Wayback Machine, AOC’s bio is without pronouns as early as May 2024.

Which seems to throw a pretty big wrench in the idea that Trump’s win defeated her progressive positioning.

