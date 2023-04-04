Psychology of TikTok

TikTok has swallowed up the digital space: The platform influences music, fanbases, and trends. Its billion-user interface gives anyone who wants it a platform to speak their mind, leading to concerns over child exploitation, health advice, attacks on queer and trans people of color, AI-generated audio, and even stigma against Asian food. In the Psychology of TikTok, the Daily Dot examines the very real, and often dangerous, mental and physical health implications of the most popular app in the world.