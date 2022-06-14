The internet made me queer

The internet has always been a safe haven for members of the LGBTQ community: a place to explore sexuality and identity, share struggles, and find like-minded people—without the social pressure or fear of violence that might be faced IRL.

In these stories, the Daily Dot explores the ways LGBTQ folks connect virtually, like the former the Sims 2 Boolprop forum where queer super-fans found each other online. Since the dawn of the internet, young people have been using gaming sites, from Club Penguin to Roblox, to explore their identities. The viral Lesbian Masterdoc, meanwhile, is an extension of late-night Google searches and “Am I gay?” quizzes.

The road to identity, self-expression, and community is winding and sometimes dark—and these internet beacons help guide the way.