TikToker Eric Sedeño just wants to make people smile

The 27-year-old creator wants to be a 'little bright spot' on the internet.

Charlotte Colombo

Posted on Mar 1, 2024   Updated on Feb 29, 2024, 3:08 pm CST

Eric Sedeño, known better on TikTok as RicoTaquito, is unapologetically himself.

Fans know the 27-year-old creator best for his skits about being a poorly-hidden LGTBQ+ teen. “Fighting for his life” against gay allegations, he has a brand of awkward, relatable cringe humor that you can’t help but love.

@ricotaquito

Bailey is my hero

♬ original sound – Eric Sedeño

And then, of course, there’s the infamous RicoTaquito wig series, where he walks around with a f**kass bob. For no other reason besides it’s funny. 

These unique satirical videos, along with Sedeño’s general sunny demeanor, have garnered the New York-based creator a loyal fanbase of 1 million followers on his RicoTaquito TikTok account.

“Honestly, I was super pent up, and during COVID, I had no outlet for creativity and being silly with my friends like I used to be,” Eric Sedeño said in an interview with Passionfruit. “I’m a very hardcore extrovert. I didn’t expect anything to come from it.”

But what initially started as roughly 20 followers soon swelled into a media empire of 1 million RicoTaquito TikTok followers and a 2024 GLAAD Award-nominated podcast, “Gay & Afraid.”

“I had like 20 followers. And I was like, ‘Okay, these 20 people are gonna have the time of their lives!’” he said. “And that’s kind of what got me out of my shell.”

@ricotaquito

I know she was in her mood

♬ Think U The Shit (Fart) – Ice Spice

According to Sedeño, he’s always been a storyteller. He tells us he prides himself on being the “exact same person” IRL as you see on the internet.

“I just want to make people smile,” he adds. “And I wasn’t smart enough to become an orthodontist.” …

*First Published: Mar 1, 2024, 10:00 am CST

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

