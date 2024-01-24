YouTubers Colin and Samir launch a new online course for creators, ‘Creator Startup’

A lot of us think about what we’d write in a letter to ourselves ten years ago, but Colin Rosenblum and Samir Chaudry have taken it one step further by creating a whole course.

For over a decade, Colin and Samir have been an integral part of the YouTube landscape, attracting over 1.3 million followers. Initially beginning as sports YouTubers, the pair pivoted to creator economy news and interviews through their YouTube series and podcast, The Colin and Samir Show. The pair also launched The Publish Press, a newsletter for creators.

After years of interviewing creators like Smosh, Emma Chamberlain, and MrBeast, they are now sharing what they’ve learned about turning ideas into business in ‘Creator Startup,’ their new 30-day course starting on Feb. 5.

“There was this incredibly frustrating time where we felt like we were capable creatively,” Chaudry told Passionfruit. “But we really struggled to support ourselves from the business side. We did not understand the business of media and the business of being a creator.”

“You know, it’s a dream job, but it’s still a job,” he added. “And you have to build it in a way that is really comfortable and maintains that creative spark and that creative impulse that you first had when you wanted to do this.”

This, Chaudry explained, is why the program is made up of four major pillars: audience, value prop, process, and monetization. Powered through Kajabi, Creator Startup demystifies the money-making process for up-and-coming creators. For $1,797, creators will get access to seven live sessions with Colin and Samir, twelve pre-recorded video modules, an accompanying workbook, and a full, workable pitch deck to take to brands in order to be successful in obtaining brand deals…

