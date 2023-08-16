Illinois became the first state to pass a law protecting child influencers

On Friday, Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker signed a bill that fundamentally changes child labor law in the state, extending additional protections to child influencers. The new law goes into effect on July 1, 2024, and will apply to any minor under the age of 16 considered to be “engaged in the work of vlogging” under a highly mechanical set of standards.

“The rise of social media has given children new opportunities to earn a profit,” said Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) in a press release. “Many parents have taken this opportunity to pocket the money while making their children continue to work in these digital environments.”

The law, SB 1782, was originally the idea of 15-year-old high school student and advocate Shreya Nallamothu. It amends Illinois Labor Law by adding two new clauses and a couple of definitions to bring the law into the 21st century and protect child influencers who are born into family vloggers.

The law has a specific focus on regulating video content defined under the broad term of “vlog” in the act. It establishes the standards that must be followed by parents and guardians of child influencers, plus obligations for reporting and recording keeping.

Here's what you need to know about the new protections for child influencers and obligations for creators moving forward.

