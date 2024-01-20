‘I feel like it would be so disrespectful if I walked in this late’: Worker is an hour-and-a-half late to work, considers not even going in

Nearly everyone has overslept and been late to work at some point in their lives. Whether it is the consequences of a late night or a malfunctioning alarm clock, it is certainly something that happens to most people.

However, where some people will rush to start their day and head off to work—especially if they are late—others will find an opportunity to take it easy and have a day to themselves.

One TikTok user shared that he found himself in a quandary when he was late to work, and unsure of what his move for the day would be. Being on thin ice already, @mehdlife says he weighed this decision heavily in the parking lot of his workplace.

“It’s currently like 9:30, my shift started at 8,” he says in the video. “I’m an hour-and-a-half late to work. I don’t even know if I should walk in that b*tch right now. I feel like it’d be so disrespectful if I just walk in this late. Because I’ll be honest, I’m already on like, thin ice and like figure skating on that hoe. Bro, it’s bad. I don’t even know if I should walk in. I’m in the parking lot debating about it right now.”

In a follow-up video, @mehdlife shares that he has been late to his job over 20 times, mostly because he chose to get a little extra sleep.

“I don’t care what anybody says, that extra five to 10 minutes of sleep is worth being 40 minutes late to work,” he says in the video. “I’m picking sleep every time over work. I don’t give a f*ck.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mehdlife via email regarding the video.

Several viewers shared what they have done in a similar position, being more than a little late to work.

“It’s okay I went all the way to work and decided to call off in the parking lot,” one commenter wrote.

“I was 2 hrs late to a 4 hr shift,” another wrote. “I decided to just continue to sleep and deal with the consequences after.”

“I once showed up at 12:30 PM while my shift started at 8:30,” one user commented. “Management said nothing, on the other hand i quit out of embarrassment.”

On the other side of things, several managers expressed how they would handle an employee showing up to work that late.

“As a manager- just go home I don’t wanna see you,” one commenter wrote.

“As a manager..Better to be late then no call no show,” another shared.

“As a manager just come up to me and apologize for being late especially if it’s busy Asf,” a commenter wrote.