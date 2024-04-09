‘Just be aware of something that could happen to you’: Customer warns of ‘potential hassle’ before hiring Safelite

A customer says to be aware of this “potential hassle” before hiring Safelite to work on your vehicle.

TikTok user Heather (@doodler85) posted a video recently from her vehicle. “If you ever plan on using Safelite to fix your windshield, then just be aware of something that could happen to you because it happened to me,” she says.

Heather explains that she had a large crack in her windshield that required her to get a full windshield replacement. That led her to Safelite, which she admits did a good job at the actual replacement. “That’s not what this video is about, though,” she says.

She explains that she ordered the service online to come to her home. “I first put in a quote, and then I wanted to price other businesses that were local to me,” she says. “While I was pricing out other shops, I had gotten an email from Safelite saying, if you book today you get, I think, $75 off.”

She then explains that there are three tiers to choose from. “The first tier is just the windshield replacement for whatever amount of dollars,” she says. “The second tier is windshield replacement and windshield wipers—and it’s like $5 cheaper than just the windshield. And then the third one is like RainX and all this other [expletive] that you don’t need.”

Heather had recently replaced her windshield wipers, but she decided to choose the second option because it was $5 cheaper. “And I can either save the ones I already bought or save those for a later date,” she says. “So I chose the second tier and got a discount on that. And for booking right now I got another code. So there was two discount codes on my order.”

She then shows a screenshot of her receipt, which shows two coupon codes reducing her total by $75 each. Except that when the technician from Safelite arrived, he had forgotten the windshield wipers.

“He’s like I will give you a discount for me forgetting the windshield wipers, and I’m thinking it’s going to be a discount for the price of the wipers, which were $64.99, I believe, total, if you were to buy them separately,” Heather says. “So I’m expecting that discount. What I’m not expecting, is for them to take off the package with the windshield wipers and change it to the package with just the windshield replacement, and charge me $5 more for less products because he forgot them.”

She texted the technician immediately after learning what happened, and he indicated he would talk to his manager about the situation.

“And then he came back and said, sorry, because we took off the windshield wipers it bumped you to the other package,” Heather says “And I told him then I want you to bring the windshield wipers to my house, because that’s not what I signed up for and that’s not acceptable.”

Heather says she didn’t hear back from the technician and so then decided to call Safelite directly, but the representative she spoke with didn’t know what she was talking about. Finally, a manager reached out to her. “He sent somebody to my house with the windshield wipers and the $6 in cash to make up for what I was overcharged,” she says. “So just be aware their system is built this way so you don’t get overcharged and have to deal with what I dealt with.”

She writes in the caption, “BEFORE YOU HIRE SAFELITE just be aware their system is built this way so you can avoid potential hassle if one of their techs makes a mistake (disclaimer: this vid is not to [expletive] on the tech or the office they work from, its only to prevent someone else from irritation).”

The video has amassed 64,000 views as of Tuesday. In the comments, users offered their own Safelite stories.

One user wrote, “Used them twice in the last 13 years, no issues.”

A second user wrote, “I’m sorry this happened. I’ve used them for years. I always put free glass replacement on my insurance.”

And a third user stated, “my mom and I use them through our insurances for just window replacements or fixes…we never do the addons. but im also picky about what wipers we use.”

In this Reddit thread from a year ago, a car owner asks users in the r/Miata subreddit to weigh in on Safelite. One redditor wrote, “I’ve had several safelite repairs and replacements. They have all been fine. It all comes down to the technician.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Heather and Safelite via email for comment.