‘Paying to park at work should be a crime’: Worker forced to Uber to work because parking is more expensive

In some parts of the United States, there are hidden costs to living and working in particular areas, especially in large cities.

Whether it is a higher average rental rate or a generally more expensive grocery bill, folks in certain parts of the country might have to pay more for certain aspects of living in a high-demand or otherwise highly-populated area. Another place this difference in the cost of living can show up is car maintenance and storage. In places like New York City, residents can expect to pay an average of $570, or about $19 per day.

But this is not an experience limited to places like NYC—a former Nashville, Tenn. nurse says that up until recently leaving the profession, she actually used Uber to get to work because it was more affordable than the daily parking rate she was expected to pay if she drove herself.

“Paying to park at work should be a crime,” TikTok user Sarah Krugel (@sarahkrugel1) captioned her video, which has drawn over 112,000 views on the platform as of Monday morning.

In more recent videos, the poster shared that she has altogether left the profession for a variety of reasons, including the parking.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Krugel via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Several viewers commented that they were in similar boats across the country, choosing to take ride shares to work instead of paying for a daily parking rate. Some shared the rates they were expected to pay, ranging from $11 to $30 daily.

“It’s $30 a day to pay for parking at my job,” one commenter wrote.

“I live 9 min from work there’s absolutely no reason to drive and pay I just Uber,” another said.

“My friend who works in philly does the same loll it’s cheaper to uber,” a further user shared.

Others found the idea that an employee would be required to pay for parking at their job untenable, especially in the healthcare industry.

“Employees should always get free parking!” one commented.

“100% if your employees are on-site, the organization should be paying for parking…” another commenter wrote.

“Charging healthcare workers for parking is insane, without a subsidy mine would be $250 a month,” a third user said.