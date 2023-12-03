‘Is this sus?’: Traveler gets flagged by TSA over thrifted purse that has gun embellishment on it 

A woman who said she thrifted a purse with a gun embellishment on it was excited with her find—until it was time to take it home.

User Simona (@simonacruzer) posted a now-viral video showcasing the purse. “Find the c*ntiest item at the thrift store challenge,” she wrote in the text overlay. In the short video, she showed viewers the purse, which had a camo print and a gun embellishment on the front.

In order to take the purse home, however, Simona said she had to get on a plane.

“Can i bring this in my carry on? genuinely concerned Im gonna get in trouble,” she asked her followers in the accompanying video caption.

But in the comments section, viewers assured her that she was fine.

@simonacruzer Can i bring this in my carry on? genuinely concerned Im gonna get in trouble ♬ Orbital – JTHM1987🐼

“U can take it on a plane ! i got a bag like this in Italy and i was able to get it home,” one user wrote.

“It’s just a detail on a bag,” another said. “Why would they not let you bring it?”

Others, however, advised caution and shared stories about other, similar items TSA has flagged.

“I actually got arrested at the airport for a real gun in my bag that I didn’t know was in there.. lol worst time ever,” a third viewer shared.

“They literally refused to let me take a keychain that was shaped like a g^n but was literally the size of my thumb,” a fourth person said.

Sure enough, the bag almost didn’t make it home. A follow-up video documented TSA inspecting Simona’s suitcase, which held the thrifted bag.

“He said if it were any bigger he wouldn’t have allowed it,” she wrote in the text overlay.

In the video, Simona recorded herself in a brief exchange with a TSA agent, whose face remains hidden. “I thrifted it,” she explained to the worker. “I was like, ‘Is this sus?’”

As the agent opens her suitcase, Simona directs him to where he can find the purse to inspect. “It’s not real, I promise,” she said.

In the accompanying video caption, Simona said that she was “sweating.” The agent, however, let her take the bag aboard the plane.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Simona via TikTok comment. As of Sunday morning, her videos had a combined 6.4 million views.

And viewers expressed joy she didn’t have to abandon her find.

“Omg glad you were able to bring it home so cute,” one person said.

“Update when styled,” another added.