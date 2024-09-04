‘This is why I would NEVER get an electric car’: Mercedes driver issues warning after drivers keep skipping lines at Electrify America

While waiting to charge his car at Electrify America, a driver posted a TikTok warning viewers about skipping the line after an experience with a Cadillac driver.

Drew (@infamousxdrew) has reached over 3.5 million views and 346,000 likes on his video. He added a caption opining, “These people are TOO much.”

What is Electrify America?

Electrify America is a company that produces electric vehicle charging stations. Its website states, “We’re building out a convenient, reliable, customer-centric network of electric vehicle chargers nationwide—at workplaces, in communities, and on highways.”

What’s the deal with people skipping?

To start his video, Drew stands by a charger and explains he is currently charging his vehicle. In a previous video, he posted that he drives a Mercedes EQS, a fully electric luxury sedan.

Drew turns the camera around and says, “Look at this.”

As he zooms in on a black Cadillac, he says, “This Cadillac Lyriq just jumped in front of all those cars waiting, thinking she’s gonna be next.” He moves the camera to show two cars waiting in line behind the woman.

Drew says the first issue was that his station wasn’t charging properly, so he would technically be the next driver in line. Yet, “she’s just inching up right there, waiting” to cut ahead of him and other drivers.

Next, he asks if he should approach the driver to tell her there’s a line in case she hasn’t realized it. “I’m gonna go with I think she doesn’t realize,” he says, flabbergasted.

He moves closer to the cars to get a better view and demonstrates how the Cadillac drove into the lot and skipped the line. “The line’s over there,” he points behind the car.

Then, Drew walks up to his car and records the passenger, who sarcastically explains that the car “says we’ll be done charging in 3 hours and 33 minutes!”

“Oh, look at her backing up trying to get in line now,” Drew says as he notices the Cadillac reversing in the lot. “Girl, be so for real,” he adds.

Before ending his video, Drew decides, “I’m just gonna stay here and mind my business because I ain’t trying to get the cops called on me.”

“I’ll just stand here, with patience, and wait for my turn,” he adds.

Viewers respond

“Having an electric car seems miserable,” a comment with over 21,000 likes says.

Another viewer writes, “This seems like a nightmare. I’m too impatient to wait 4 hrs for a car to charge.”

How long should your electric car take to charge?

According to the United States Department of Transportation, electric vehicles are charged at different charging speeds using electric vehicle service equipment (EVSE). Still, it can take as little as 30 minutes or less to charge your typical electric car. Electrify America states its charging stations use Direct Current (DC) chargers.

DCs offer the “fastest charging speeds (Ultra-Fast 150 kW and Hyper-Fast 350 kW) —letting you charge in as little as 30 minutes!” it continues.

Electrify America also offers three types of DC connectors, so drivers can choose charges based on which type their vehicle can handle. The charging stations provide green Hyper-Fast labels to indicate Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors delivering up to 350 kW, teal Ultra-Fast labels to indicate CCS connectors delivering up to 150 kW, and blue CHAdeMO labels indicate CHAdeMO connectors delivering up to 50 kW.

The Daily Dot reached out to Drew via TikTok comment and email and to Electrify America via email for more information.

