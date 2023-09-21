‘Not him peeking behind the pillar!’: Black museum patron calls out worker for following him and his children

A Black museum patron took to social media to blast a worker for following him and his children while they perused the establishment.

In a viral video that has racked up over 2 million views, TikTok user J. Colbert (@jandkids)—a self-described “god fearing father of 7″—recorded an employee of The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art apparently invading his privacy as he tried to enjoy ancient artifacts with his family.

“Are you gonna be following us the whole time, man?” Colbert asked the worker. “‘Cause if you gon’ follow me the whole time, then give us a goddamn tour.”

The worker, who was captured on camera peeping through pillars at the family, then approached the man. He responded by saying he was just making sure that the museum rules were being followed, seemingly referring to a previous interaction he had with Colbert about children running in the museum, which the father posted in a follow-up clip.

Nonetheless, Colbert still felt he and his family were being unfairly targeted and followed.

“You asked me to make sure they don’t run, and I will do that,” he argued. “But if you gon’ follow me the whole time, then give me a tour.”

The museum worker appeared very frustrated and stood with his arms folded. Meanwhile, Colbert continued to plead his position.

“Are you following anybody else that got kids?” he asked.

Colbert continued to ask several similar questions but interrupted the worker the few times he tried to answer.

“You roll your eyes all you want to; you look like a little girl,” Colbert berated the worker. “Tighten up.”

The worker continued to stand with his arms folded, rolling his eyes and refusing to agree to stop following the father and his two children.

“You gon’ look like you being racist to a Black man with his two children in the museum,” Colbert continued.

By the end of the clip, the museum worker still refused to acknowledge the patron’s request.

In the comments section, many TikTokers agreed that the father was mistreated.

“They way you caught him hiding around that corner,” one viewer commented.

“You were so right in addressing him!” a second wrote. “We can’t even go to a museum in peace.”

“Omg the way he was creepin behind those pillars … ,” another said. “I hope you got a refund. Sorry this happened to you!”

Several also commended Colbert for standing up to the worker to protect his children.

“Well done pops,” one viewer wrote.

“A father and protector,” another added.

The Daily Dot contacted J. Colbert and The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art via contact form.