‘Somebody’s getting fired from Amazon’: Viewers defend workers after Amazon customer orders 2 mattress protectors and gets more than she bargained for

An Amazon customer posted a viral TikTok video sharing that she received 40 mattress protectors instead of the two she originally ordered. She suggested the slip-up was big enough to get someone fired, but viewers said it’s a common mistake.

Haley (@user_990810) has reached over 3.3 million views and 115,000 likes on her video as of publication.

“Somebody’s getting fired from Amazon,” Haley began in her video.

Next, she used the green screen feature to share a screenshot of her Amazon order. The photo showed that Haley ordered two mattress protectors for a total of $23.52.

Haley then showed a photo of two identical boxes next to a third, taller box that contained her mattress.

“Why is this box and that box, which is labeled ‘mattress protector,'” she said, gesturing toward the identical boxes, “why is it bigger than my mattress?”

Haley said she was confused about how two mattress protectors could be bigger than her mattress but didn’t think anything of it.

“So I opened it up, and this is what I see,” she said. Then, she projected images of the two open mattress protector boxes, revealing that each was full of smaller packages.

“I didn’t end up with two mattress protectors,” she said. “I ended up with two boxes of 20.”

The top comment under Haley’s video with over 12,000 likes says, “Why you gotta rat someone out? Take the blessing and keep going.”

“So send it back… how difficult,” another says.

One suggests, “You could donate these to a shelter too!”

Haley commented laughing emojis in response to a viewer who joked, “Do you happen to know where I could find a mattress protector? Amazon is sold out.”

One viewer told Haley, “No one’s getting fired, we all make mistakes. Call Amazon, send them back.”

“Yeah they won’t care,” another responded. “I got 20 copies of a video game once instead of 1. Told me to keep them, was nearly $400 of stock.”

