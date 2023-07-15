‘You are getting nothing with that leaf on it’: 10-year-old boy confused when Mom won’t buy him outfit at gift shop

A video of a young boy on TikTok went viral when he didn’t understand the clothing he wanted at a gift shop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina had marijuana leaves on it.

Megan (@megselizabeth10) has gained over 849,000 views on her TikTok by Friday and reassures viewers that her son, Kyrian, is a young boy who was just confused.

In the video, Kyrian says he really wants the outfit because it matches. “Look at this, it looks good!” he says. “You really want me to buy that for you?” Megan says. Kyrian nods.

“That’s marijuana, that’s weed, those are weed leaves” she says. “You absolutely cannot wear that.”

When he asks why he can’t have it, she responds with, “Because it’s weed leaves, and you’re 10!” “Want me to change them? I’ll change ‘em” he responds.

Megan then posted a second video where Kyrian finds the same outfit, just different colors. “This is all I can find,” he says. “You are getting nothing with that leaf on it,” she says again.

As he continues to ask why he isn’t allowed to buy it, she responds, “Because you’re not a pothead.”

“Get a hat or something, you’re not getting those outfits,” she says.

One commenter said, “His sweet little innocence.”

“The absolute confusion on his face when I told him what it was,” she responds.

“Omgosh he probably thought they were palm trees. He’s so cute,” another comment read.

“He is a good boy,” Megan says.

Megan told the Daily Dot that their family was going to a nice restaurant for dinner after some sightseeing, and that is why Kyrian wanted the outfit. “We ended up with an equally ridiculous outfit, but more age appropriate,” she said.