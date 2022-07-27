‘Funny how it never comes with a raise’: Worker’s video on being ‘volun-told’ to do more tasks by manager goes viral

A TikToker’s video joking about being “volun-told” to complete tasks by a manager garnered attention online, prompting viewers to share their own workplace experiences.

The video was posted July 26 by @thecorporatechase, a content creator whose videos mostly focus on the corporate environment, career advice, and jokes. It was viewed more than 212,000 times.

In it, he mimics laughing and crying under a superimposed text overlay that reads: “When you get volunteers-told to take on another task by your manager.”

“No no i didnt sign up for this!!!!” the TikToker added in the caption.

The word “voluntold” was published as an entry on Dictionary.com in 2020, providing an informal summary of the verb as meaning something along the lines of being told what to do by a superior in a roundabout way.

Some viewers shared their own experiences of being “voluntold” to do something at work.

“This!” one commenter wrote. “Even after I told her I was underwater and can’t cover all the tasks already on my plate. Instead of helping me prioritize, she gives me more!”

“Literally got an email a few days ago from someone who’s not my manager if she could volunteer me for an activity,” another commenter wrote. “Babes no will do.”

Many shared how their managers add tasks to their plates without first taking some off and that “it never comes with a raise.”

“And then you get questioned on why other tasks aren’t completed yet,” another complained.

Other commenters remarked on the word voluntold, finding it to be an all too appropriate descriptor.

“‘Volun-told,’ that’s brilliant,” one commenter wrote.

“Volun-told that’s the word I need in my vocabulary!” another said.

“I’m gonna start using that word ‘volun-told,'” a third shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thecorporatechase via email.

Today’s top stories