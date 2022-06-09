Trader Joe’s workers confront management about safety in viral TikTok after shooting threat

Trader Joe’s workers in New York organized a meeting demanding better safety protocols after management allegedly failed to inform them about a credible threat, according to a video circulating on social media.

The two-minute recording was shared by the More Perfect Union’s Twitter (@MorePerfectUS) and TikTok accounts, and shows a number of workers at the Murray Hill location confronting their store captain out on the floor and reading a prepared speech with their frustrations and demands.

“During the events of last week, we witnessed the failure of management to communicate necessary and crucial information to the crew, and many of us feared for our safety,” a written copy of the speech reads. “The failure to communicate demonstrated management’s clear predisposition to prioritize profits over the safety, mental health, and wellbeing of our crew members.”

According to More Perfect Union, a Trader Joe’s employee threatened to shoot up the store last week, prompting the location to bring in security guards and close two hours early. However, even employees who were working at the time say they were kept in the dark about why these things were happening until the following day.

🚩Murray Hill Trader Joe’s🚩



active shooter threat made by a new employee wednesday night, mgmt refusing to communicate with employee’s and trying to cover it up. shop somewhere else and keep each other safe the best u can PLS pic.twitter.com/wKFZUQilrp — gogo (@margontherockz) June 3, 2022

As a result, the team made a list of demands for better safety protocols, including a “reformed Safety Team in which a majority of members are democratically elected by the Crew” and a Safety Playbook created by management with transparent guidelines for handling threats and other emergency situations.

“As crew members, we expect to work in conditions in which our safety can be guaranteed,” the speech continued. “Our demands are reasonable. What we’re asking for is very fair, and it comes from a place of wanting the best both for our crew members and our valued customers and the community we serve.”

The action prompted solidarity from those pushing for increased workers’ rights in both New York and around the United States.

This isn’t just one isolated incident. This is a systemic failure of Trader Joe’s, like so many other companies that employ our essential workers, to provide adequate safety protocols and safe working conditions for the working class. All workers deserve to be safe. https://t.co/nCg0RTz5AC — Rana Abdelhamid (@RanaForCongress) June 8, 2022

The safety of workers is absolutely essential. Big corporations like Trader Joe's need to put the health and safety of their workers before their bottom line. https://t.co/PFmx3g2eoJ — NY Working Families Party (@NYWFP) June 8, 2022

Exactly what I thought (being in a basement). I go there all the time. Holy shit.. — David Lory (@lorydavid) June 9, 2022

Solidarity with our fellow crew at Murray Hill. https://t.co/Z1JN8F3uJt — Trader Joe's United (@TraderJoesUnite) June 7, 2022

As a former TJ crew member, I know that this was inevitable. This particular location has a history of crushing unionization efforts. They’ve even gone as far as mailing letters to crew telling them why they shouldn’t unionize. Solidarity with all TJ crew across the city!! ✊🏼🔥 https://t.co/d7FeIp20AN — A S H ( L E Y ) (@pachamamitaa) June 8, 2022

Between the threat of gun violence and covid, retail workers are being put in harms way just for doing their jobs.



It's management's responsibility to protect their workers, not just their profits. https://t.co/Xkcrwb00Bu — Comptroller Brad Lander (@NYCComptroller) June 8, 2022

Yesterday, Trader Joe’s workers took the extraordinary step of organizing together, democratically decided on prioritizing their safety at work, and took that demand to their manager in public.



It’s a “march on the boss,” and it’s an underutilized organizing tactic. 🧵 https://t.co/w1kDzdv1rH — Emergency Workplace Organizing (@organizeworkers) June 8, 2022

Solitary w/ Trader Joe’s Workers! ✊🏽The manager here was one of the people back in 2016 who was against unionization efforts. Such a moment to see TJ workers confront her as part of management after learning there was an active shooter threat in the store that they were not told. https://t.co/zab0aguuGU — Heather Ramirez (@Xicana_Lea) June 8, 2022

A source told More Perfect Union management has thus far been dismissive of their requests, allegedly noting they already have a safety team.

All of this is happening amidst a current push for a Massachusetts Trader Joe’s to become the first unionized store in the franchise.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Trader Joe’s for comment.

