‘They have the audacity to leave the “we’re hiring” sign up’: Target Starbucks worker says corporate cut hours because it ‘overspent’ in viral TikTok

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 27, TikToker @mariethecatmom (better known for her account @to.stay.a.lyon, which has a larger following) says that the Target she works at as a Starbucks barista has cut her and her coworkers hours because “they overspent.”

“[Your] employees have bills to pay. You overspending isn’t our fault.” she wrote in the TikTok’s overlay text. She provided more details in the video’s caption: “And they have the AUDACITY to leave the “we’re hiring” sign up. Corporate America at its finest.”

Although the TikToker posted the video on her “spam account,” it’s been viewed almost 35,000 times.

Commenters on the TikTok that identified themselves as fellow Target employees claimed that they have had similar experiences at work.

“Everyone’s hours got cut back dramatically! Like 16-20 hours a week isn’t paying my bills and yet we are low on staff!” commented @yourgurlnicolee.

“The managers get 30-40hrs while the employees only get 4-8 A WEEK,” wrote @pobrealondra.

“They cut down my hours so bad but they hired people not long ago,” commented @cesiahf5. “I’m cross trained in everything but yet they refuse to give me hours.”

Cross-training means employees are trained to work in different parts of a store. @mariethecatmom commented saying that she has asked her superiors to cross-train her. “It hasn’t happened yet,” she wrote.

Others offered rationale for why overspending might occur.

“They over spend on seasonal employees and then make regular employees pay the price,” commented @alyrs_.

“It’s January in retail,” wrote @tylerspencer06. “It’s always been that way.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker via Instagram direct message and Target through email.

