‘They have the audacity to leave the “we’re hiring” sign up’: Target Starbucks worker says corporate cut hours because it ‘overspent’ in viral TikTok

'They over spend on seasonal employees and then make regular employees pay the price.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

Published Jan 31, 2022   Updated Jan 31, 2022, 6:20 pm CST

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 27, TikToker @mariethecatmom (better known for her account @to.stay.a.lyon, which has a larger following) says that the Target she works at as a Starbucks barista has cut her and her coworkers hours because “they overspent.”

“[Your] employees have bills to pay. You overspending isn’t our fault.” she wrote in the TikTok’s overlay text. She provided more details in the video’s caption: “And they have the AUDACITY to leave the “we’re hiring” sign up. Corporate America at its finest.”

Although the TikToker posted the video on her “spam account,” it’s been viewed almost 35,000 times.

Commenters on the TikTok that identified themselves as fellow Target employees claimed that they have had similar experiences at work.

“Everyone’s hours got cut back dramatically! Like 16-20 hours a week isn’t paying my bills and yet we are low on staff!” commented @yourgurlnicolee.

“The managers get 30-40hrs while the employees only get 4-8 A WEEK,” wrote @pobrealondra.

“They cut down my hours so bad but they hired people not long ago,” commented @cesiahf5. “I’m cross trained in everything but yet they refuse to give me hours.”

Cross-training means employees are trained to work in different parts of a store. @mariethecatmom commented saying that she has asked her superiors to cross-train her. “It hasn’t happened yet,” she wrote.

Others offered rationale for why overspending might occur.

“They over spend on seasonal employees and then make regular employees pay the price,” commented @alyrs_.

“It’s January in retail,” wrote @tylerspencer06. “It’s always been that way.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker via Instagram direct message and Target through email.

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and is a regular contributor to the Daily Dot. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

