‘My girlies deserve nothing less than princess treatment’: Server says she automatically gives the man the bill when serving a couple, sparking debate

Dating norms have changed, but debates around them remain largely the same. One TikToker’s video regarding who pays for the bill on a date has sparked some discussion among viewers.

In a video that has drawn more than 1.3 million views on the platform, TikToker Kaylee Zuniga (@kayleexzuniga) states that when working as a server, she hands the bill to the man on the date because she believes women deserve this type of treatment.

“When you’re serving a couple so you automatically give the bill to the man without even asking if they’re going to split it because my girlies deserve nothing less than princess treatment,” a text overlay on the video reads.

This position divided viewers, with some taking the position that she should be asking customers whether they would like to split the bill.

“It’s also normal now to pay half and half,” one commenter wrote. “I would never go out expecting someone to pay for me. I’m dating him too, you wine and dine each other.”

“My mom can’t stand this,” another viewer said. “She will bitch out any waiter or waitress that does this because it’s sexist to assume the man is paying.”

“You don’t even know if it’s a first date,” a commenter wrote. “First date is different. Just sharing my opinion.”

Others appreciated where the TikToker was coming from.

“All my waitresses do this and y’all have a special place in my heart,” one viewer wrote.

“No but I actually get so offended when the server asks if we need one check or two,” another commenter wrote. “Like hunny there is a ring on this finger, go get his check?!”

“I love when they do this Lmao,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kayleexzuniga via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

