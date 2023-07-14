‘My kids will never be able to get one over me’: Woman says as a high schooler, she hid phone and called mom from MacBook to sneak out of the house

One woman’s nefarious past is coming back to help her, not bite her.

In a viral video that by Friday had been viewed more than 726,300 times, a user whose story was shared anonymously on TikTok account @lifecontent1 says that her future kids won’t be able to sneak out of the house without her knowing. And it’s all because she mastered the skill first.

The secrets of her rebel past as a high schooler were shared in a text overlay. “My kids will never be able to get one over me,” it read.

She wrote that when she snuck out, she would tell her mom she was staying at a friend’s house and put her phone in the friend’s mailbox so her location matched her alibi. Then, she carried her MacBook laptop with her so she could answer her mom’s phone or video calls.

Unbeknownst to her mother, the anonymous user was actually with her boyfriend “five nights a week,” she wrote. (The Daily Dot reached out to @lifecontent1 via TikTok comment.)

In the comments, people were impressed at the former youngster’s clever tactics to outwit and outsmart her parents.

“Genius!” a user wrote. “Well damn baby!!! Let me save this for when my daughters are older!!!” another commented.

“Dang smartt… I need to try this lol,” a third wrote.

A fourth joked: “Me thinking I need to do this to my parents at 32 yrs old, married and two kids.”

But since phones weren’t that advanced—and certainly didn’t have GPS locations—when many commenters were young, they wrote that they couldn’t have snuck out.

“We didn’t have cell phones when I was a kid” one user wrote. “I just didn’t have a phone that was smart enough to have location,” another shared.

“Same but we didn’t have cell phones back then so they just prayed we came home alive,” a third noted.

“Man I feel old. we had to call from the house phone,” a fourth pointed out.

Others criticized certain parts of the TikToker’s heist.

“You did it backwards tho. u should leave the MacBook/ipad at the friends house and just change ur location to register w that one,” this person shared. “Then u can take ya phone.”

The TikTok user isn’t the first (or last) person to pull the wool over their parents’ eyes. Many users shared their own crafty methods for sneaking out of the house.

“This is genius,” a girl wrote with a laughing emoji. “I signed up for 6 credits instead of 8 my senior yr so I could go to my bf’s apartment, my dad thought I was in school.”

“Once I ran away my parents started taking my shoes at night LMAO,” this person commented.

“Neighbor caught me sneaking back in and I told my mom he was weird for ‘yelling at me for getting some fresh air,’” this woman shared.

One person got a helping hand from their friend’s mom. “My mom always called to check but we had one cool mom who always said we were there. I’m so glad gps wasn’t a thing then.”

Finally, there was this person whose parents were so lax, they didn’t need any smoke or mirrors to sneak out.

“My parents didn’t have a house alarm, guard dog, didn’t even lock the front door at night.. and they wondered why I was so bad,” they shared.