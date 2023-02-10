‘We get paid $2 a minute for every minute they’re late’: Teacher says parent was charged $116 after they picked up their child an hour late

A teacher says she received $116 after a parent picked up their child from her class late.

The teacher, known as Kristin Evans (@mrs._evans) on TikTok, posted a 30-second video explaining what happened, and it racked up 3.5 million views as of Friday.

In the video, Evans says the director of her school handed her $116 in cash. She says the director told her she got the money because one of her half-day students was picked up nearly an hour late, and teachers get paid $2 for every minute that they’re late.

“So this parent was charged $2 a minute for being late, and it goes directly to my pocket,” Evans says in the video.

In the video’s caption, Evans adds, “This is a first and it feels weird. During my 10+ years in public education, I regularly waited 20-30 mins after school with students waiting for parent pick up. #publiceducation This late pick up policy is in my new school’s admission agreement. #privateschool This also is not the first or second or third time they’ve been 20+ mins late without notice or communication but this was the first time they were charged the late pick up fee.”

Several viewers applauded the school’s apparently new policy.

“As a former educator…HECK YEAH!!!!” one viewer commented.

“That’s awesome you actually get it! I feel like some schools would keep it,” a second viewer commented.

A third wrote, “That’s awesome!! All teachers should get paid extra like that.”

Some viewers didn’t agree, saying $2 a minute is an unfair expense to put on parents running late.

“I’m torn on this. $2 per minute seems excessive and things without our control happen. But the money actually went to you which is good,” one user wrote.

Another user said, “yeah I couldn’t morally keep that money I’d have to return it to the parents.”

Someone else commented, “Imagine that mom like freaking out rushing to get there high anxiety and then you get there and it’s like fork over $116 not a good day for that mom.”

However, some users said parents should be expected to prioritize their children and plan accordingly.

“Everyone saying it’s wrong to charge are the exact people who would be showing up late. I used to be a teacher & had the same parents late every day,” one viewer commented.

Another said, “Ok but the amount of parents that don’t see there child comes above there Job and they need to have a backup is astonishing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.