‘Holy smokes’: Nun seen leaving a vape store

Teens aren’t the only ones getting converted to vaping. Nuns may be picking up the habit, too, as evident in a viral video that shows a nun leaving a vape store in Dorval, Quebec.

The video was posted on TikTok by Nadia Martyniuk (@mnadia17). The clip, which reached over 331,600 views by Thursday, shows a nun dressed in full gear — a long black tunic and a blue habit — leaving the vape store.

She looks both ways, presumably to check that the coast is clear, before exiting the store. The person recording from their car laughs as they watch her walk away. “How unholy,” Martyniuk wrote in the video’s caption.

It’s not confirmed whether the nun was at the store to purchase vaping products. A Google search for “Can nuns vape?” yields mixed answers as to whether this is allowed.

In the comments, viewers marveled at the rare sight.

“Damnnnnn never thought I’d see something like this,” a user wrote.

“Holy smokes,” another commented.

Many viewers chalked up the video to the nun needing to release some stress from the pressures of her job.

“Sister Mary has had enough,” one user commented.

“Sister is TIRED,” another wrote.

Some users shared how some nuns have been known to get high on something other than the

Holy Spirit. “This is genuinely thing I’ve even heard a lot of nuns grow as well,” one wrote.

This person is likely referring to the “Sisters of the Valley” based in California. They look the part of a convent of nuns — dressed head-to-toe in habits and long tunics — but they are not affiliated with any religious organization. They also grow their own cannabis and run their own CBD company that sells oils, tinctures, topical creams, and edibles.

Actual nuns have also been caught letting their habits down. A video posted Oct 10 by TikTok user Alfred Salgado (@ayy_wey) shows a crowd of “nuns gone wild,” dancing to music at an outdoor concert.

“These nuns have already gotten out of control,” Salgado wrote in the video’s caption.

