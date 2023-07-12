‘Blew up the bathroom, literally’: Man says he was on the toilet when neighbor’s house exploded

The next time someone says they’re going to “blow up” the bathroom, you may want to believe them (and duck for cover). Take it from a man on TikTok who says that he was using the toilet when their friend’s neighbor’s house exploded.

“When ur shitting at ur friends place and then experience what feels like a nuke go off but it’s just their neighbors house blowing up,” TikToker @peywrax wrote in the text overlay.

While a voiceover said, “It’s whackadoodle time,” a somber clip showed the explosion’s aftermath. Remnants of the house were burnt and in disarray.

“Blew up the bathroom, literally,” the video’s caption fittingly read.

In another video, the TikToker explained that the house reportedly blew up because a gas stove was left on and that only one person was injured.

As expected, people in the comments section were shocked at the turn of events.

“I GASPED,” this user commented. “Did it help things flow orr,” another quipped.

A third commented, “They got the Oppenheimer early screening.” This is a reference to Oppenheimer, a movie about the development of the atomic bomb set to release later this month.

Some wondered why the TikToker was filming themselves on the toilet in the first place. They explained the reason in a comment: “I looked short sitting with that mirror.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @peywrax via TikTok comment.

Surprisingly, the TikToker isn’t the first person to experience a house around them blowing up.

Several viewers shared their stories and explained in detail what a house explosion sounds like.

“When a house blew up near mine, i thought an airplane had crashed at the local airport or smth,” this user wrote.

“i can’t imagine it being so close omg,” another commented with a crying emoji. “I had a factory explode a few blocks away from my house and the sound and vibration was terrible.”

Another’s story was different—but just as horrifying: “One time I was sh1tting at my friends house and his mom walked in to the bathroom,” they wrote.

The TikToker’s video is reminiscent viral story of a man who had the police called on him after he joked about blowing up a Home Depot bathroom. When a customer heard this, they reported it to Home Depot staff who then called the police.

“He said, uh, somebody told me there’s a bomb in here and you need to leave the building. He said it three times,” the caller reportedly told police dispatch.

Later, another witness clarified that he said, “You all need to get out of here because I’m fixin’ to blow it up.”

Once the police located the man in the bathroom, he was able to explain that the only harm he intended was to the toilet.