‘You have a lifetime subscription now’: Man says he accidentally overpaid his highway toll bill by $11,000

An unfortunate mistake has captured the attention of the internet, with a man’s alleged overpayment on his bill going viral on TikTok.

The viral video explaining the incident was posted on Jan. 19 by Mario Zelaya (@supermariozelaya) and shows him green-screened over a picture of his 407 ETR bill – a bill sent out to Canadians who use electric transponders to access all-electronic automated tolls on their highways.

In the video, Zelaya states, “This is how my day is going” with his finger pointed toward the $111.36 fee on his bill. As he says, “watch this” the background transitions to another picture, showing his accidental payment of $11,336.00 and he comments, “this is how much I paid by accident, added two zeroes in the end”.

Accompanying the video is an overlay text that reads, “Accidentally overpaid my ETR bill by $11,000,” along with the caption in the description of the video stating, “I always pay my bills on time.”

The video quickly garnered widespread attention, accumulating over 168,000 views as of Saturday.

In the comments section, the video is filled with a mix of reactions, with some cracking jokes at the TikTokers expense and others offering suggestions on what he could do to rectify the mistake.

“You can now legally take off with an airbus from the 407,” one commenter joked.

“100 months of 407 driving covered, you’re blessed,” a second added.

“Man bought the 407,” another quipped.

One commenter suggested that the TikToker should contact his bank, writing, “Call your bank. Reverses almost immediately.”

Other commenters were impressed that the TikToker could afford an $11,000 expense, with one saying, “The fact u could even cover that… gd 4 u,” and another adding, “Just the fact that you had that much money to overpay, is impressive. Good for you.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Zelaya via TikTok comment.