‘I WAS 2 BEATBOXES IN’: Woman takes job interview while at music festival

A woman on TikTok was captured casually doing a job interview in the midst of a music festival.

In the viral clip, user Eryka (@erykacortez) is heard responding to the interviewer while leaning against a cement post far away from the music festival crowd and stage. She was presumably trying to find a quiet place to take the call, or at least as quiet as you can get at a music festival.

“I’m pretty familiar when it comes to taking on a leadership role, things like that,” Eryka tells the interviewer.

The festival seen in the background was Cali Vibes, a three-day event held in Long Beach, California featuring performances by Snoop Dogg, Jack Johnson, and Rebelution.

The video has nearly 150,000 views and was accompanied by the caption, “business girl era.”

Judging by Eryka’s determination to take the call and the reply she left in the comments, she is, in fact, in her business girl era.

“This was my second interview with corporate and I got the job right after this call,” Eryka responded to a commenter who said, “She better get the job.”

She gave additional context in another comment, joking that at the time of the call, she’d already had two wine fruit punches and smoked some weed.

People of course had jokes in the comment section. “PLSSS, they better hire you for being adaptive,” one person said.

Others shared their own stories of taking job interviews in unorthodox locations.

“I had [an] interview zoom call today in the car in traffic,” one commenter wrote.

“Meeeee in Mexico after a festival literally walking/crossing the border back to CA,” another said.

“Me today in the bathtub and got the second interview pur,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Eryka for comment via TikTok comment but did not immediately hear back.