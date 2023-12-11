‘I was terrified’: Traveler’s tour boat gets stuck under a low bridge

After a traveler’s tour boat got stuck under a bridge, she had to redistribute her weight to get the boat to fit under the low opening.

In a TikTok posted on December 3, Mikaela (@mikaelasays) a woman visiting Siracusa, Italy, shows how the tour boat she was on got stuck under a low bridge. She then moved to the front of the boat to lower it with her weight, and then the boat began moving again.

“Took the boat tour under the ‘iconic’ bridge,” Mikaela wrote in her video’s caption. “Then we got stuck.”

On Monday, Mikaela’s video had over 4 million views on TikTok.

Despite seeming calm and collected, even laughing during the boat’s claustrophobic journey, Mikaela shared in her video’s comment section that she found the experience anxiety-provoking.

“I had to do some breathing exercises right when this video ended,” Mikaela wrote. “I was terrified.”

Many commenters said it was nerve-wracking just watching her video.

“Struggling to breathe watching this,” one wrote.

“I started panicking for you,” another said.

“This is horrifying,” a commenter wrote. “I’d be laying on the floor of the boat.”

The bridge seen in Mikaela’s video is Siracusa’s Ponte Umbertino, which connects mainland Sicily to the island of Ortigia. Boat tours such as the one Mikaela went on are a popular tourist attraction, offering sightseeing, swimming, and views of the Ortigia Coastline.

The island, and its boat tours, have been popular on travel TikTok, with many drawn to the island for its natural beauty. Some have even shared their own experiences with boat tours crossing beneath Ponte Umbertino.

In a video from April, TikTok user @momohrcjrgw shared a similar video of a boat passing beneath the infamous bridge.

Two women can be seen laughing and crouching down as the boat squeezes through what seems like an impossibly low opening. Echoing sentiments shared in the comments of Mikaela’s video, one user wrote, “I’d be so claustrophobic.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mikaela via TikTok comment.