‘I’m balling out on a Karen’s dime’: Server says rude customer forgot Gucci bag, Versace sunglasses that he got to keep

In a now-viral TikTok, a server said he got to keep the Gucci bag and Versace sunglasses that a rude customer left behind.

TikTok user Dean Redmond (@deanredmonds) posted the video on Feb. 24. As of Feb. 28, the video amassed over 34,000 views.

In the video, Redmond ranted about a “Karen” who came into the restaurant where he works. Among the numerous offensive behaviors, he claimed that Karen accused him of throwing her children’s coats on the floor, making “weak” cappuccinos, and not bringing out enough food for her kids.

But, in a stroke of luck, Redmond said that the belligerent customer left behind her Gucci purse and Versace sunglasses. Per his restaurant’s policy, Redmond got to take the items home after they spent three weeks in the lost and found.

“I’m balling out on a Karen’s dime,” he sang at the end of the clip.

In the comments section, many viewers expressed that Karen’s loss is just “karma” for her bad behavior.

“That’s karmic justice, love that for you dean,” one user shared.

“YAAAAASSS!!! Even if you decide to sell that for a sweet chunk of change that is a gorgeous win against all abusive KARENS,” another wrote.

“Karma is a Gucci baggggg,” a third added.

Other viewers praised Redmond for keeping it together when serving rude customers in this instance and the numerous others he has shared on his TikTok.

“I don’t know how you can go through all of these, but I wish to have the same patience someday,” one commenter wrote.

Redmond clarified in a comment that “we genuinely did try to find who she was to get it back to her but unfortunately for them they paid with cash and not card so we had no name to go off.”

