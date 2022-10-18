‘Just say you hate women’: Men demand refunds after Amouranth says husband abused her—they thought she was single￼

Twitch streamer and OnlyFans creator Amouranth said over the weekend that she is married and that her husband has been abusing her. In response, men who sent her money are outraged—because they were under the impression that she was single.

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, who has almost 6 million followers on Twitch and goes by Amouranth, told viewers through tears on Sunday that she is married. Siragusa also said that her husband told her to keep their marriage a secret from her followers as to not “ruin the business model.”

“You don’t want me to tell them I’m single? It’s about to be true, piece of shit,” Siragusa says in clips of her Twitch stream that have been posted on Twitter. “Go fuck yourself.”

In other clips posted on Twitter, Siragusa cries as her husband berates her over the phone. She asks him why he said he was “going to kill [her] dogs,” and in response, he tells her to leave their house. Siragusa also says that a therapist told her husband that he was psychologically abusing her and has threatened to take the money she has earned online and “burn it” in crypto.

In another clip, Siragusa shows threatening texts she says she received from her husband.

On Monday, Siragusa announced via stream that she now “has access to all of [her] accounts and finances,” and that she’s receiving legal counseling and therapy.

While many have expressed their support for Siragusa and relief that she is “free,” as reported by Kotaku, some followers—primarily men—are angry that Siragusa had to obscure her marriage from her fan base.

“Amouranth has had a husband this whole time yet I’ve been gifting 1000’s of Tier 3’s EVERY MONTH?” user @YourFellowArab tweeted. “How do you chargeback on a credit card?”

Other men are doubting that Siragusa is really a victim of abuse.

“Need more proof, you don’t do this shit publicly, you go to court,” @serialyeeter tweeted. According to the 2019 national Criminal Victimization report, approximately half of domestic violence cases are never reported. Survivors have cited fear and shame as obstacles to reporting and/or telling others about the abuse they’re enduring.

“I hope this isn’t another setup because guys will DEFINITELY donate to her to ‘help’ her,” user Ryan Spikowski commented on a YouTube video about Siragusa’s situation. “That would be super low.”

“She was lying for years. She just stream everything, and it was an act. He asked to leave, and she said she will not. Doesn’t sound like abuser, she is afraid of. It’s another lie, she’s acting to get sympathy,” user @rexxarhell tweeted. “That’s all.”

Other followers lambasted users who focused on Siragusa being married or accused her of lying about being abused.

“If you’re more upset about the fact that Amouranth has a husband, than the fact that said husband is ABUSING HER??? you’re a literal man-child virgin and an enabler of violence and abuse against women,” @steph0sims tweeted. “FUCK YOUUUU.”

“If you’re blaming Amouranth for her situation, don’t be a little bitch,” @hetitsloser tweeted. “Just say you hate women.”

