Everyone has a picture in their mind of what they want their house to look like. But when an older woman allegedly paid $20,000 for a pebble walkway, the last thing she expected was a literal picture of rocks.

Now her grandson is speaking out in a viral TikTok video.

TikToker MrRodgers (@immrrodgers) posted a video that shows the front walkway of his grandmother’s house.

“Someone charged my granny $20,000 for a pebble walkway and steps and she got this,” a voiceover says as the camera zooms in on the pictures of rocks.

The video has been viewed more than 442,100 times by Tuesday afternoon. The Daily Dot contacted the user via TikTok comment.

While it’s the details surrounding the incident are unclear, research has proven that older people are more susceptible to scams.

The Federal Trade Commission found that those 60 and over are 398% more likely to fall for tech support scammers than younger adults aged 18 to 59. They are also more than two times more likely to lose money on a prize, sweepstakes, or lottery scam.

In the comments, people felt bad that the older woman was paying for work that didn’t match what she asked for.

“Rocks without the rocks,” one wrote with a crying emoji. A second user stated that the pictures weren’t worth $20,000. “That’s a 3k job,” they wrote.

“We need justice for granny,” a fourth commented.

Others chose to look on the bright side, such as how the pictures of rocks will pose less of a hazard. “Honestly much safer for granny,” one wrote.

Another stated that pictures require less maintenance than actual pebbles. “Easier to sweep,” they wrote.

Others were just glad that the pictures of the rocks were high-quality. “At least it’s a HD picture of rocks,” this person wrote. “I don’t think it should cost that much but it does look good,” another added.

In another video, the TikTok user responded to a comment that argued against advising the woman to file a lawsuit against the company that did the work.

The comment read: “Why are people so quick to claim lawsuit,” the user wrote with an eye roll emoji. “We don’t know the agreements made. Lay off the lawsuit cries.”

In the video, a clip of what the woman originally wanted: actual pebbles.