J.D. Vance dubbed ‘next Mike Pence’ as MAGA base laments VP pick

In a Truth Social post, former President Donald Trump announced that he chose Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Some Trump supporters aren’t too happy about his choice, reminding Trump that Vance called him “America’s Hitler” in 2016.

Trump said that “lengthy deliberation and thought” went into his process of picking his running mate, and now that Vance is part of his campaign, the senator will be “strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond.”

Vance was one of three reported finalists, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R).

However, many Truth Social users did not match Trump’s enthusiasm about Vance in their replies to his post and referenced remarks Vance made about Trump during the 2016 election cycle.

At the time, he said Trump was “dangerous,” “unfit” to serve as the president, and called him “America’s Hitler.”

“Sorry Mr. President, but he called you America’s Hitler not too long ago,” a Truth Social user responded to Trump’s post.

“A previously self proclaimed NeverTrumper that flat out called you Hitler?!!!” another Truth Social user wrote. “No disrespect, I believe in second chances but not when it comes to your potential 2028 replacement. Vance has much to prove to get my future vote.”

Others compared JD Vance to Mike Pence, who served as Trump’s previous vice president. Many supporters consider Pence, who ran for the GOP nomination himself this year, a Judas-like figure for his refusal to back Trump in his quest to overturn the 2020 election.

The two had a falling out after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which Pence has been openly critical of. Pence has said he will not endorse Trump for president in 2024.

“I hope you don’t come to regret this decision!!!” a Truth Social user wrote. “I think he’s a new Pence.”

“He’s literally another Judas!!! He better prove us wrong!!!” another Truth Social user said. “America is in NO MOOD for Pence like shenanigans!!!!”

“I hope he proves himself not to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing-like Pence,” yet another Truth Social user replied to Trump.

While many said they were simply disappointed that Trump chose Vance—one person said he wouldn’t judge Trump if he ended up ditching Vance for someone else else down the line.

“Nobody would condemn you if you reconsidered,” a Truth Social user wrote. “Remember that.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.