‘Rock bottom’: Matt Gaetz is dishing out career advice on Cameo—after nuking his own

After backing out of potentially serving in President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet, Matt Gaetz pivoted to Cameo, a website where celebrities are paid to make videos for fans.

Gaetz joined the platform on Friday, a day after he withdrew his name from consideration to serve as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general.

Now, after having sabotaged his own aspirations, he’s dishing out career advice.

The news came as sexual misconduct allegations, centered around an underage girl at a 2017 party, returned to the forefront. While Gaetz denies any wrongdoing, he cited the “distraction” as part of his reason for bowing out.

Now, Gaetz is charging $550 per video.

Gaetz follows in the footsteps of disgraced congressman George Santos, who similarly joined the platform following his expulsion from Congress over allegations of lying and fraud.

So far, Gaetz’s cameo content has included birthday wishes to supporters, pep talks, and videos reassuring those disappointed to see him leave Trump’s cabinet.

His bio on Cameo cites his failure: “I served in Congress. Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn’t work out).”

In one of his first videos on the platform, Gaetz wished a supporter well.

Gaetz thanked the fan for being “a long-time patriot, for supporting President Trump through thick and thin, and I know you were bummed out when the news broke that I wouldn’t be the next attorney general, but we did get a great replacement in Pam Bondi, she’s going to do an awesome job!”

In another video, Gaetz gave a pep talk to a supporter who is struggling at work. In the video, he praised the recipient for working in web design, saying they are “driving connectivity” and that they have “fungible skills” that will allow the recipient to get ahead in an increasingly AI-dominated world.

Imagine ur buddy is going thru it, super down on life so you cheer him up with a Matt Gaetz cameo vid about how his “fungible skills driving connectivity” will be great for the AI workforce transition pic.twitter.com/HDxpGErCso — Luke Goldstein (@lukewgoldstein) November 24, 2024

Gaetz, is related by marriage to Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR. Before his exit from the nomination, some were concerned that his track record on anti-trust enforcement would threaten major AI companies.

Another clip from Gaetz showed him reassuring a Republican moving to Arizona for work, who fears they are moving to a blue state. In the video, Gaetz told them not to worry.

“I want to give you some advice on Arizona. It’s not a full-blue state! In a lot of places, really, it’s a red state. But, you know, these got a few issues in some places, Trump won it. But, it’s an exciting place to have a new gig!”

So far, Gaetz’s Cameo has yet to be publicly tricked into making an inappropriate endorsement or plug.

On Cameo, politicians and other famous figures have been duped into filming offensive content and promoting political propaganda. Following his exit from Congress, George Santos was fooled into giving a pep talk to former New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, who stepped down after being convicted of taking bribes.

Santos was also paid to tell a furry they were “loved and accepted” following their coming out.

In another video, Gaetz played on his exit from the nomination and his limited powers, saying to one fan “Now listen. I may not be the Attorney General, the most powerful law enforcement officer in the land — for now. We actually got a great one in Pam Bondi. And so I can’t, like, order predator strikes on my enemies, as much as I would like to. For now. But, I can order you to have fun!”

Some speculated that Gaetz needed money desperately, joining the platform within two days of his withdrawal from nomination.

Said one X user about the turn of events: “I don’t care if you’re left, right, center, red, blue, black white straight gay or trans… Matt Gaetz going from Attorney General to cameo in 48 hours is hilarious & rock bottom.”

