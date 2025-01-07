‘It’s ours’: Trump wants the Gulf of Mexico to become the ‘Gulf of America’

President-elect Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that he will be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said the name change would be officially announced “at a future date, pretty soon.”

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” Trump said. “That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate.”

Trump: We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America pic.twitter.com/s22IgcHCW8 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2025

Why did Trump call for the ‘Gulf of America?’

While explaining his reasoning, Trump said he made the decision “because we do most of the work there, and it’s ours.”

“And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country,” Trump continued, before threatening both Mexico and Canada with “very serious tariffs.”

Trump’s remarks were met with mixed reviews online. Supporters of the president-elect applauded the proposed change.

“How could you not love this man?” one conservative X user asked.

“He’s such a legend,” another said. “I’m so glad I’m alive to see him be my president two times and fix our country.”

Trump’s detractors, however, called the Republican’s plan outright foolish.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” one user bemoaned.

“Gulf of America just SCREAMS Idiocracy y’all!” a second user wrote.

But at least one of Trump’s critics argued that the move was a positive.

“This is the best case scenario for Trump 2.0,” they wrote. “Just 4 years of random lame duck bullshit like this. Like, doesn’t sound great to me, but I don’t particularly care if the Coast Guard refers to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.”

Trump’s comment comes amid his bizarre focus on Canada and Greenland. Doanld Trump Jr. is currently in Greenland after his father argued that the U.S. should own the territory.

The president-elect has also called for turning Canada into the 51st state of the USA, though at the press conference, Trump said he would not use the military against Canada.

