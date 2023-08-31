Cost To Influence
The cost to influence
Influence is power. The rise of digital media makes this power more accessible than ever before — but it comes at a price.
In The Cost To Influence, the Daily Dot examines what it means to change human behavior, and more importantly, what it costs. In these stories, taxpayers fund million-dollar PSAs, drag queens shell out thousands to perform Taylor Swift-inspired shows, live streamers earn hundreds by the hour, and police officers make TikTok ads a side hustle.
Produced by Kris Seavers and David Covucci
Stories by Amelia Wu, Angela Lim, Athena Hawkins, Dylan Winward, and Kristine Villarroel
Art by Jason Reed
