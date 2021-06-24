Filthy Figments puts the ‘graphic’ in graphic novels

Filthy Figments is bridging the gap between digital adult content and classic magazine reads in a fun (and graphic) way.

In this digital age, one form of media seems to reign supreme: video. The adult industry alone has committed to drastic changes because of the demand for sexy moving images. What was once an industry driven by tangible content has become one with the digital era. The majority of porn is no longer something purchased off magazine shelves or hung on walls, it’s XXX digital video content. And with that, it seems as though the nuance of editorialized pornography and NSFW comics has disappeared. But it didn’t.

The sexy storytelling that had been exclusive to the XXX graphic novels still lives on. You just need to know where to find it. Enter Filthy Figments.

What is Filthy Figments?

Filthy Figments brings porn comics for readers passionate about graphic novels. Beautifully drawn, expertly narrated stories and highly explicit content is what awaits the members here. If you’ve been on the market for a different type of XXX medium, you’ve just hit the jackpot!

Cost

Filthy Figments truly is an inclusive site, all the way down to its pricing options. The site has made sure to supply its members with enough payment options to ensure that anyone looking to enjoy its content has the ability to.

Hein Pham/Filthy Figments 1 month $16.99 2 months $24.99 3 months $32.50 6 months $47.99 1 year $89.99 Lifetime subscription $600

Membership benefits

Massive library filled with work from 50+ artists

As a site with just barely a decade under its belt, Filthy Figments has come a very long way. Believe it or not, the site started off with just six artists. As it stands now, Filthy Figments currently shows work from over 50 talented artists! Their work features all sorts of all styles and adds up to over 10,000 pages of content. It just goes to show that the environment here is a sustainable one that breeds top-tier work in creatives of all backgrounds.

Supporting a site with great values

It’s clear that Filthy Figments has its values where they should be. As far as the actual content goes, the site has most definitely found a way to provide top-quality storylines and content without sacrificing ethics.

As it states on the site, “The stories we publish explore subjects like gender, queerness, and body image and feature a variety of artistic styles, genres, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes! We believe that people of all genders and orientations can find something to enjoy in our honest approach to sexuality.”

Awesome content previews

On the Filthy Figments homepage, readers have access to a great array of adult porn comics available for preview. After sifting through the offerings, readers will be able to click into any preview story for a look at what it has to offer. I tried out the story Lucky Clover and got about 30 pages deep before my trial run was over! Those pages really did the job, too. I couldn’t wait to pick up where I left off!

Even more content in the eBook shop

Filthy Figments eBook shop is home to all sorts of genres, authors, and illustrators. Its product categories include BDSM, large collections, contemporary stories, fantasy, historical fiction, romance, sci-fi, and so much more!

For new readers, there are many resources to finding your best content match. The store’s recently reviewed section is the place to be, IMO. It’s stocked with honest reviews from fellow book readers and everything else you could need to influence your decision-making. Sorting through what’s new, recommended, and fan favorites also makes browsing a breeze. Prices for eBooks do vary. But the prices are usually pretty standard and under $5.

Diversity in storytelling

Diversity is something that’s very important to us here at the Dot. When it comes to porn, well, that industry is severely lacking. Filthy Figments, however, has done a fantastic job of curating a large range of stories from authors and illustrators of all different backgrounds and curiosities. From gay comics to threesomes and kink, even fantasy characters, nothing is off-limits here! (In the best way possible).

Access to the Blissverse

Created in June of 2020, Blissverse marks yet another milestone for Filthy Figments. It’s a completely free erotic comic illustrated by multiple Filthy Figments creators. The Blissverse is where up-and-coming talent and established professionals collaborate together to bring Filthy Figments mascots Ember and Pomona to life in their very own series! It’s a fantastically sexy adventure in space and in the VR world of the Blissverse!

Membership drawbacks

Lack of sorting options

This is a completely personal con, so take it with a grain of salt. But, while looking through the previews, it became clear to me what kind of content I would like (based on the thumbnail, anyway). I know that they say to never judge a book by its cover. But when it comes to graphic novels and comics, illustration style plays a big role! This is why the ability to sort the site’s content by style would be a total gamechanger.

Is it worth it?

Filthy Figments is definitely worth it. It’s an all-around great site that has really put the work in to ensure that everyone who wants to read something from the site has the opportunity to. Its illustrators are carefully selected and represent a wide range of styles and backgrounds, which adds a rich sense of community to the site. All in all, Filthy Figments has really hit this one out of the park!