‘I deleted Teams and email from my phone’: Worker jokes about ignoring boss’ phone call because he’s not allowed to work from home

In a viral TikTok video, a creator jokes about taking his job’s anti-work-from-home policy quite literally.

“My job recently told me I’m not allowed to work from home even though I do everything remotely, they want me in the office. So I deleted Teams and email from my phone,” poster @mrbrotein wrote via text overlay.

“My boss tried to call me last night for something urgent and couldn’t seem to reach me. He asked why and I explained what I was told. I am not allowed to work from home,” the text continued.

In the clip, @mrbrotein is seen wearing a full suit and tie while seemingly working on a computer. You can hear music and a laugh track as @mrbrotein looks around mischievously and makes a “what?” expression with his hands.

The video has garnered more than 4.2 million views and over 2,600 comments since it was shared Tuesday.

“No WFH means no WFH,” the caption reads.

The scenario this TikToker is referencing is actually from a viral post in the r/antiwork subreddit, which describes itself as, “A subreddit for those who want to end work, are curious about ending work, want to get the most out of a work-free life, want more information on anti-work ideas and want personal help with their own jobs/work-related struggles.” While the original Reddit poster has since deleted their post, several creators, including @mrbrotein, have shared it on other platforms.

Commenters were on @mrbrotein’s side in this situation.

“If I can’t work from home for my convenience, I’m sure as hell not going to do it for yours!” one person said in solidarity.

“My work phone lives in my desk drawer when I’m not working,” another wrote.

Others expressed being put in similar situations at their own jobs.

“My boss did too. He called me to solve an issue at 6:45. I said [I] no longer work from home. He replied ur suppose to take ur laptop. I said no!” one commenter claimed.